Shreya Ghoshal takes Covid jab, encourages new mothers to go for it

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal posted a video on Monday to share the news that she has taken her first dose of the Covid vaccine. The singer, who gave birth to her first child Devyaan on May 22, encouraged nursing mothers to get vaccinated.
"While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine," Shreya informed.
Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with their first child Devyaan on May 22. Introducing her newborn son to the world, the singer had posted: "Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya' He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life."
(Source: IANS)
