News |  15 Jun 2021 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Roger Waters snubs Zuckerberg offer to use 'Another brick in the wall, part 2' for Instagram ad

MUMBAI: Rock legend and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has revealed that he has snubbed a lucrative Facebook offer to use the band's iconic 1979 hit "Another brick in the wall, part 2" in an upcoming commercial for Instagram.

"It arrived this morning with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money. And the answer is, ï¿½F**k You. No f****n' way! I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. I will not be a party to this bull***t, (Facebook, Inc. co-founder Mark) Zuckerberg," Waters said, while interacting with the media at a pro-Julian Assange event.

The 77-year-old Waters read out from a letter he said had come from Facebook, according to a report in rollingstone.com. "We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is," he read.

"And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, 'What? No. No More'," Waters added.

The Rolling Stone website added that Waters also referred to FaceMash, the website Zuckerberg set up at Harvard in 2003, to compare the looks of women on campus. "How did this little prick who started out as 'She's pretty, we'll give her a four out of five, she's ugly, we'll give her a four out of five', how did we give him any power? And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rock legend Pink Floyd Roger Waters Singer music
