Miley Cyrus is mad at Ekon Musk for revealing her identity

MUMBAI: Elon Musk can't keep a secret. That, at least, is what Miley Cyrus feels after the billionaire entrepreneur revealed her 'secret' to the whole world in a hilarious tweet. A lighthearted exchange between the two is now going viral.

On Monday, Elon Musk took to his favourite social media platform, Twitter, to take a dig at Anonymous - an international hacking collective that had earlier 'threatened' the Tesla chief for influencing the crytocurrency market through his tweets. The way he did it was to share a meme bearing the legend - "Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus."

For the uninitiated, Miley Cyrus gained fame at a young age playing the character of pop star Hannah Montana on the Disney show of the same name. The superhit series centred on a teenaged girl living a double life - she was a normal teenager named Miley Stewart by day and international pop star Hannah Montana by night.

Though it has been a decade since the show ended and several years since Miley Cyrus completed her transition from Disney child actress to boundary-pushing pop star, the show's enduring popularity has ensured that Hannah Montana lives on on social media. But this time, Miley Cyrus wasn't amused when the name popped up on Twitter once again thanks to Elon Musk.

What the f*** Elon Musk?" she jokingly questioned the billionaire while responding to his meme. "I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can't keep a damn secret?!?!" Miley Cyrus wrote.

What the fuck @elonmusk ?!?! I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?! https://t.co/Uzg0feWhQI — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 14, 2021

The tweet has racked up over 1 lakh 'likes' and thousands of amused comments - including one from the Tesla and SpaceX chief himself, who capped off the conversation with another dig at Anonymous.

Reacting to Ms Cyrus's accusations, Elon Musk tweeted: "133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe."

"133T H4X0R" is leetspeak for "Elite Hacker". It is generally used to describe a gamer who is good with hacks to gain an unfair advantage.