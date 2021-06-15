For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jun 2021 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus is mad at Ekon Musk for revealing her identity

MUMBAI: Elon Musk can't keep a secret. That, at least, is what Miley Cyrus feels after the billionaire entrepreneur revealed her 'secret' to the whole world in a hilarious tweet. A lighthearted exchange between the two is now going viral.
On Monday, Elon Musk took to his favourite social media platform, Twitter, to take a dig at Anonymous - an international hacking collective that had earlier 'threatened' the Tesla chief for influencing the crytocurrency market through his tweets. The way he did it was to share a meme bearing the legend - "Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus."
For the uninitiated, Miley Cyrus gained fame at a young age playing the character of pop star Hannah Montana on the Disney show of the same name. The superhit series centred on a teenaged girl living a double life - she was a normal teenager named Miley Stewart by day and international pop star Hannah Montana by night.

Though it has been a decade since the show ended and several years since Miley Cyrus completed her transition from Disney child actress to boundary-pushing pop star, the show's enduring popularity has ensured that Hannah Montana lives on on social media. But this time, Miley Cyrus wasn't amused when the name popped up on Twitter once again thanks to Elon Musk.
What the f*** Elon Musk?" she jokingly questioned the billionaire while responding to his meme. "I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can't keep a damn secret?!?!" Miley Cyrus wrote.

The tweet has racked up over 1 lakh 'likes' and thousands of amused comments - including one from the Tesla and SpaceX chief himself, who capped off the conversation with another dig at Anonymous.

Reacting to Ms Cyrus's accusations, Elon Musk tweeted: "133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe."
"133T H4X0R" is leetspeak for "Elite Hacker". It is generally used to describe a gamer who is good with hacks to gain an unfair advantage.

Tags
Elon Musk Miley Cyrus Singer music
Related news
News | 15 Jun 2021

Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Chingari announces World Music Day concert to entertain people amid pandemic while raising money for COVID Relief fund

MUMBAI: Its Chingari style musical gala, as India’s very own short-video sharing platform announces ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’, presented by Flipkart and co-powered by Ustraa with TrueFan as the Celebrity Fan Partner.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Jessica Biel finally speaks about her and Justin Timberlake's 'Secret COVID Baby'

MUMBAI: Jessica Biel is finally breaking her silence about having a "secret COVID baby" with husband Justin Timberlake last year.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Amazon Prime video unveils a rip-roaring track - Main Sherni

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of Sherni, an unconventional drama featuring Vidya Balan, Amazon Prime Video unveiled ‘Main Sherni’, a rip-roaring song that features some unique personalities alongside Vidya Balan.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Spice Girls to drop new song to celebrate 25 years of 'Wannabe'

MUMBAI: The British girl group Spice Girls will release a new song digitally on July 9 this year, to celebrate 25 years of their debut single "Wannabe".

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Announcing 'Sunburn Rewind' - a Covid-19 Relief Fundraiser

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn Rewind’, a specially curated show...read more

2
Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12),...read more

3
Jessica Biel finally speaks about her and Justin Timberlake's 'Secret COVID Baby'

MUMBAI: Jessica Biel is finally breaking her silence about having a "secret COVID baby" with husband Justin Timberlake last year. The Sinner actress...read more

4
Kanye West unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

MUMBAI: Here's more proof the Kimye era is officially over. Kanye West has seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family...read more

5
Chingari announces World Music Day concert to entertain people amid pandemic while raising money for COVID Relief fund

MUMBAI: Its Chingari style musical gala, as India’s very own short-video sharing platform announces ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’, presented by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games