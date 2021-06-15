Kanye West unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

MUMBAI: Here's more proof the Kimye era is officially over. Kanye West has seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family on Twitter, just days after being spotted with his rumored new girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

While he's no longer keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner squad, the Grammy winner is still following a slew of celebrities, including Travis Scott, his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.

The unfollowing is just the latest social media move between the longtime couple-and one that will surely raise eyebrows, given the overall positive vibes between the exes recently. Earlier this week, the KKW Beauty founder penned a birthday message to the "Heartless" rapper on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

Kim, who the artist shares four children with, is still the only person the Grammy winner follows on Instagram.

Other members of the Kardashian clan also shared Instagram tributes to Kanye for his birthday, with Khloe Kardashian writing in the caption of a beach pic of herself, her partner Tristan Thompson and Kimye, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

As for Kanye and Irina, who shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper, the two have been seeing one another casually for several weeks, according to a source for E! News.

"Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City," the insider said. "They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off."

Kim spoke about her marital problems in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a scene filmed in November 2020, Kim broke down crying as she called herself a "f--king loser" for not being able to make her third marriage work.

Now, she's in a much better place, a source told E! News-and while she may not be ready to date yet, a new romance is not off the table.

"She would like to find someone down to earth and normal," a source shared. "That hasn't happened yet. She's not in a rush and is happy being single. Eventually she would like to find someone again but it has to be the right person."