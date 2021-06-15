For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jun 2021 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021.

On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner.

Following his stage appearance, Drizzy sat down for an interview with battle rap maven Nunu Nellz and battle rapper Tsu Surf on the live streaming app Caffeine. During the conversation, Drake revealed his new Certified Lover Boy album will be dropping in the next few months.

Drizzy let the cat out of the bag while discussing the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz match-up that is slated to go down at the Summer Madness event sometime at the end of the summer. When he was asked if he'd attend, Drake said he wanted to return to witness the event. "I'll be there," Drake confirmed. "My album will be out by then.

Certified Lover Boy was announced to be dropping in January of this year. Drake later admitted he may get some push back from some people on the project. "They hated on, just like they will CLB but it's music to evolve to," he said last November.

YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

