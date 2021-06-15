Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021.

On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner.

Following his stage appearance, Drizzy sat down for an interview with battle rap maven Nunu Nellz and battle rapper Tsu Surf on the live streaming app Caffeine. During the conversation, Drake revealed his new Certified Lover Boy album will be dropping in the next few months.

Drizzy let the cat out of the bag while discussing the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz match-up that is slated to go down at the Summer Madness event sometime at the end of the summer. When he was asked if he'd attend, Drake said he wanted to return to witness the event. "I'll be there," Drake confirmed. "My album will be out by then.

Certified Lover Boy was announced to be dropping in January of this year. Drake later admitted he may get some push back from some people on the project. "They hated on, just like they will CLB but it's music to evolve to," he said last November.