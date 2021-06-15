Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021.
On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner.
Following his stage appearance, Drizzy sat down for an interview with battle rap maven Nunu Nellz and battle rapper Tsu Surf on the live streaming app Caffeine. During the conversation, Drake revealed his new Certified Lover Boy album will be dropping in the next few months.
Drizzy let the cat out of the bag while discussing the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz match-up that is slated to go down at the Summer Madness event sometime at the end of the summer. When he was asked if he'd attend, Drake said he wanted to return to witness the event. "I'll be there," Drake confirmed. "My album will be out by then.
Certified Lover Boy was announced to be dropping in January of this year. Drake later admitted he may get some push back from some people on the project. "They hated on, just like they will CLB but it's music to evolve to," he said last November.
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Jessica Biel is finally breaking her silence about having a "secret COVID baby" with husband Justin Timberlake last year. The Sinner actress...read more
MUMBAI: Here's more proof the Kimye era is officially over. Kanye West has seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family...read more
MUMBAI: Its Chingari style musical gala, as India’s very own short-video sharing platform announces ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’, presented by...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle. From gully-based productions to debuting his album with...read more
MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12),...read more