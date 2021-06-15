For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jun 2021 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' goes Multi-Platinum

MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle. From gully-based productions to debuting his album with Mass Appeal India to launching his own label and entertainment conglomerate Gully Gang Entertainment to being the first Indian rapper' to be featured on Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York City, the rapper continues to be in a musical league all his own, imprinting hip-hop in the cultural consciousness of India!

The music superstar is adding yet another history-making feat to his roster, as DIVINE’s debut album, ‘Kohinoor’has been certified 20-times platinum whilst the reggaeton-infused single ‘Chal Bombay’ from the very same album has gone 30-times platinum as of March 2021.

The 2019 released album introduced with the hip-hop pioneer to the world whilst fronting the ever-evolving hip-hop movement of India. Regarded as one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2019, the eight-track critically acclaimed album released on Mass Appeal India in partnership with Gully Gang; featured hip-hop elite likeGrammy Award-winning ill Wayno and New York rapper Dave East to old-time collaborators Phenom aka Pinaki Rattan and Gully Gang associates like Shah Rule, Aavrutti and D’Evil, and Carnatic singer and songwriter Sid Sriram.

In recognition of his ever-evolving artistry, Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, Universal Music Group, India and South Asia handed over the plaques to DIVINE for his album ‘Kohinoor’ and single ‘Chal Bombay’ at the Universal Music India office.

DIVINE states, “Kohinoor has been one of my most personal projects till date as it allowed me the opportunity to express myself authentically and narrate my story to the world unwaveringly. It truly feels special to be recognised and appreciated for something that holds so much meaning and value for me. Onwards and upwards, world domination is the goal!”

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, UMG, India & South Asiastates, “It’s a rare moment when we get to celebrate some extreme markers of performance and at Mass Appeal India, we’re thrilled to celebrate all of DIVINE’s moments. DIVINE is the first hip-hop artist in the region to achieve a multiple-platinum status for his greatly acknowledged debut album ‘Kohinoor’ and national chart busting single ‘Chal Bombay.’ To say I’m chuffed, would be an understatement, because no one truly deserves this more than DIVINE. Big ups to DIVINE and the entire team!”

Peter Bittenbender, CEO, Mass Appeal said, “Yet another defining moment for Indian hip-hop! We’re elated to have DIVINE’s debut album ‘Kohinoor’ and the single ‘Chal Bombay’ achieve multi-platinum status. DIVINE’s a superstar and someone we believe will continue to front Indian hip-hop at a global level for many more milestones like these.”

YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

