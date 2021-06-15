For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jun 2021 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

Chingari announces World Music Day concert to entertain people amid pandemic while raising money for COVID Relief fund

MUMBAI: Its Chingari style musical gala, as India’s very own short-video sharing platform announces ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’, presented by Flipkart and co-powered by Ustraa with TrueFan as the Celebrity Fan Partner. The concert aims at providing pandemic relief support in India through entertainment, with Chingari donating 100% of the concert profit to a COVID Relief fund. Planned for June 20 #MusicForaCause kick-starts from 6pm onwards.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari App, reveals, “We, at Chingari, are not just interested in being a leader in short-video sharing platform market but also look forward to offering something interesting every time, while being socially responsible. As the pandemic has created havoc in India, we thought of making an actual difference through entertainment. And we look up to the ‘World Music Day Concert’ as the best way to touch lives.”

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO of Chingari App, adds, “Chingari’s motto is clear – To make a difference in every way possible. With this concert under #MusicForaCause, we are ensuring safe musical offerings for users via the concert and are also providing support to the COVID Relief fund. In a nutshell, the concert will keep people engaged, happy and indoors, while raising money for a good cause.”

What Chingari offers to its active base of 68 million+ users &amp is an opportunity to become a star. While the Winner gets a golden chance to sing with the celebs at the concert, along with a personalised video message from TrueFan Kareena Kapoor, the Runner-up will get to share the screen along with celeb singers. What is more exciting to see is the massive promotion across leading Social Media platforms and traction that it's getting for associated artists. Reaching out to the remotest of towns & striking a chord with a large diaspora of audiences nationally; garnering their love & likes in equal volumes. It’s an alliance that’s certain to make waves, and win over the hearts of millions of new-age viewers and creators alike.

The initiative has garnered strong associations from leading industry names - Music Partner – T-SERIES, Entertainment Partner – MERCHANT RECORDS, THRACE MUSIC, KOINAGE RECORDS, Celebrity Fan Partner – TRUEFAN, Radio Partner – RADIO CITY, Media Partner - PDP Media and robust support by ROTARY CLUB.

The performers’ list is equally exciting. Popular singer-composer; reality show judge Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo will lead the line-up. Other popular celebs includes Singer-Actress Khushboo Grewal, Singer - Abhijit Sawant, Singer - Composer Ved Sharma, Singer - Composer Sahil Sharma, Singer - Composer & Lyricist Rupin Pahwa, Romanian Singer-Songwriters Kate Linn & Dharia, IMA Award winner - Harish Moyal, Rapper Shri Beatz and Singer - Paroma Dasgupta.

Interested candidates can register directly on the Chingari website and participate in the contest judged by public votes.

Chingari has, in a short span, become India’s leading short-video sharing platform where users download & upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, etc. Popular amongst youngsters, it is catching everyone’s fancy beyond India too.

Get ready for a magical evening where melody will rule your screen, and heart, on Chingari App.

Tags
Chingari music Songs
Related news
News | 15 Jun 2021

Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Jessica Biel finally speaks about her and Justin Timberlake's 'Secret COVID Baby'

MUMBAI: Jessica Biel is finally breaking her silence about having a "secret COVID baby" with husband Justin Timberlake last year.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Miley Cyrus is mad at Ekon Musk for revealing her identity

MUMBAI: Elon Musk can't keep a secret. That, at least, is what Miley Cyrus feels after the billionaire entrepreneur revealed her 'secret' to the whole world in a hilarious tweet. A lighthearted exchange between the two is now going viral.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Amazon Prime video unveils a rip-roaring track - Main Sherni

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of Sherni, an unconventional drama featuring Vidya Balan, Amazon Prime Video unveiled ‘Main Sherni’, a rip-roaring song that features some unique personalities alongside Vidya Balan.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Spice Girls to drop new song to celebrate 25 years of 'Wannabe'

MUMBAI: The British girl group Spice Girls will release a new song digitally on July 9 this year, to celebrate 25 years of their debut single "Wannabe".

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' goes Multi-Platinum

MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle. From gully-based productions to debuting his album with...read more

2
Drake's long awaited album will be released soon

MUMBAI: After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12),...read more

3
Desi Records' Haryanvi song titled '52 Gaj Ka Daman' sung by 19-Year-Old Renuka Panwar hit a monumental treshold by smashing YouTube record with 1 BILLION VIEWS in just 255 days

MUMBAI: Desi Records’ song titled ’52 Gaj kaDaman’ has been receiving many accolades since its release in 2020 with its catchy Haryanvi beats....read more

4
Nicki Minaj, son twin in new photos on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits. Nicki posted a set...read more

5
Jessica Biel finally speaks about her and Justin Timberlake's 'Secret COVID Baby'

MUMBAI: Jessica Biel is finally breaking her silence about having a "secret COVID baby" with husband Justin Timberlake last year. The Sinner actress...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games