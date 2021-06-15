Chingari announces World Music Day concert to entertain people amid pandemic while raising money for COVID Relief fund

MUMBAI: Its Chingari style musical gala, as India’s very own short-video sharing platform announces ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’, presented by Flipkart and co-powered by Ustraa with TrueFan as the Celebrity Fan Partner. The concert aims at providing pandemic relief support in India through entertainment, with Chingari donating 100% of the concert profit to a COVID Relief fund. Planned for June 20 #MusicForaCause kick-starts from 6pm onwards.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari App, reveals, “We, at Chingari, are not just interested in being a leader in short-video sharing platform market but also look forward to offering something interesting every time, while being socially responsible. As the pandemic has created havoc in India, we thought of making an actual difference through entertainment. And we look up to the ‘World Music Day Concert’ as the best way to touch lives.”
Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO of Chingari App, adds, “Chingari’s motto is clear – To make a difference in every way possible. With this concert under #MusicForaCause, we are ensuring safe musical offerings for users via the concert and are also providing support to the COVID Relief fund. In a nutshell, the concert will keep people engaged, happy and indoors, while raising money for a good cause.”
What Chingari offers to its active base of 68 million+ users & is an opportunity to become a star. While the Winner gets a golden chance to sing with the celebs at the concert, along with a personalised video message from TrueFan Kareena Kapoor, the Runner-up will get to share the screen along with celeb singers. What is more exciting to see is the massive promotion across leading Social Media platforms and traction that it's getting for associated artists. Reaching out to the remotest of towns & striking a chord with a large diaspora of audiences nationally; garnering their love & likes in equal volumes. It’s an alliance that’s certain to make waves, and win over the hearts of millions of new-age viewers and creators alike.
The initiative has garnered strong associations from leading industry names - Music Partner – T-SERIES, Entertainment Partner – MERCHANT RECORDS, THRACE MUSIC, KOINAGE RECORDS, Celebrity Fan Partner – TRUEFAN, Radio Partner – RADIO CITY, Media Partner - PDP Media and robust support by ROTARY CLUB.
The performers’ list is equally exciting. Popular singer-composer; reality show judge Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo will lead the line-up. Other popular celebs includes Singer-Actress Khushboo Grewal, Singer - Abhijit Sawant, Singer - Composer Ved Sharma, Singer - Composer Sahil Sharma, Singer - Composer & Lyricist Rupin Pahwa, Romanian Singer-Songwriters Kate Linn & Dharia, IMA Award winner - Harish Moyal, Rapper Shri Beatz and Singer - Paroma Dasgupta.
Interested candidates can register directly on the Chingari website and participate in the contest judged by public votes.
Chingari has, in a short span, become India’s leading short-video sharing platform where users download & upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, etc. Popular amongst youngsters, it is catching everyone’s fancy beyond India too.
Get ready for a magical evening where melody will rule your screen, and heart, on Chingari App.
