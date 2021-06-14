Suneeta Rao: People always remember the first big hit

MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any artiste.
"People always remember the first big hit of any artiste -- no matter what they come up with later on, like 'Careless whispers' by George Michael. But the song itself has a very special quality because of the way I was feeling at the time and because it was what people needed to hear at the time," Suneeta told IANS.
The singer feels the 1990's hit number "Paree hoon main" has stood its test of time.
"I think it has stood the test of time because of the fact that I made sure the lyrics and melody were created for the sole purpose of making the listener feel good about herself/himself -- and I think I succeeded," she said.
"I asked the lyricist, the Late Raajesh Johri, to feel free to use soothing and sensual words like 'guroor' and 'suroor', and I said it didn't matter whether the listeners understood the actual words. It was meant to just feel good," added the singer, who came out with a track titled "Vaada karo", which is streaming on Hungama Artistloud.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India. The artists who...read more
MUMBAI: Papon is back with a new track, and fans are excited. Titled "Haate haat dhori", he has dedicated the Assamese song to his parents, folk...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put...read more
MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any...read more