News |  14 Jun 2021 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Suneeta Rao: People always remember the first big hit

MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any artiste.

"People always remember the first big hit of any artiste -- no matter what they come up with later on, like 'Careless whispers' by George Michael. But the song itself has a very special quality because of the way I was feeling at the time and because it was what people needed to hear at the time," Suneeta told IANS.

The singer feels the 1990's hit number "Paree hoon main" has stood its test of time.

"I think it has stood the test of time because of the fact that I made sure the lyrics and melody were created for the sole purpose of making the listener feel good about herself/himself -- and I think I succeeded," she said.

"I asked the lyricist, the Late Raajesh Johri, to feel free to use soothing and sensual words like 'guroor' and 'suroor', and I said it didn't matter whether the listeners understood the actual words. It was meant to just feel good," added the singer, who came out with a track titled "Vaada karo", which is streaming on Hungama Artistloud.

(Source: IANS)

Suneeta Rao Paree Hoon Mai Singer
