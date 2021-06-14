Sona Mohapatra flaunts asymmetrical haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her new asymmetrical haircut.

Sona also recalled how she had boy cut hair for a long time in her childhood as she was labelled Tom boy.

Sharing photographs of her new hairstyle on Instagram, Sona wrote: "Buzzed Asymmetry. #HairMajesty #supershort #oneside #love. Few people know, I had a aboy cut' for a large part of my childhood to fit into the aTom-boy' label given to #me ! I've enjoyed my girl/woman state immensely though & my long hair days too.. #Happy #Sunday #hairstyles #gender #woman #man #conundrum."

On the work front, Sona recently released her rendition of the popular Odia Bhajan by poet Salabega, titled "Ahe Nila Saila".

Talking about the song, Sona recently shared in an Instagram post: "AAHE NILA SHAILA- O Blue Mountain is a prayer for the Motherland by Sona Mohapatra written and composed by the 17th century poet Salebega and music by Ram Sampath featuring Sanjoy Das on the backpacker guitar & Rajeev Prasanna on flute. Full Song available across all music streaming platforms."

(Source: IANS)