For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Jun 2021 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra flaunts asymmetrical haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her new asymmetrical haircut.

Sona also recalled how she had boy cut hair for a long time in her childhood as she was labelled Tom boy.

Sharing photographs of her new hairstyle on Instagram, Sona wrote: "Buzzed Asymmetry. #HairMajesty #supershort #oneside #love. Few people know, I had a aboy cut' for a large part of my childhood to fit into the aTom-boy' label given to #me ! I've enjoyed my girl/woman state immensely though & my long hair days too.. #Happy #Sunday #hairstyles #gender #woman #man #conundrum."

On the work front, Sona recently released her rendition of the popular Odia Bhajan by poet Salabega, titled "Ahe Nila Saila".

Talking about the song, Sona recently shared in an Instagram post: "AAHE NILA SHAILA- O Blue Mountain is a prayer for the Motherland by Sona Mohapatra written and composed by the 17th century poet Salebega and music by Ram Sampath featuring Sanjoy Das on the backpacker guitar & Rajeev Prasanna on flute. Full Song available across all music streaming platforms."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Sona Mohapatra music
Related news
News | 14 Jun 2021

Jason Derulo: I've never been a cook

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put his creativity to good use.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Suneeta Rao: People always remember the first big hit

MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any artiste.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Playtoome provides new hope to Indian Artistes

MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Papon dedicates new song 'Haate haat dhori' to parents

MUMBAI: Papon is back with a new track, and fans are excited. Titled "Haate haat dhori", he has dedicated the Assamese song to his parents, folk singers Archana Mahanta and late Khagen Mahanta. The song was released on Saturday, to mark the seventh death anniversary of his father.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Lizaa Malik designs her Delhi office during the lockdown

MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense of aesthetics and style. She has been in new delhi during the second wave lockdown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Playtoome provides new hope to Indian Artistes

MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India. The artists who...read more

2
Papon dedicates new song 'Haate haat dhori' to parents

MUMBAI: Papon is back with a new track, and fans are excited. Titled "Haate haat dhori", he has dedicated the Assamese song to his parents, folk...read more

3
Nicki Minaj, son twin in new photos on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits. Nicki posted a set...read more

4
LNDFK's new single featuring Chester Watson

MUMBAI: LNDFK (pronounced L.N.D.F.K.) is the moniker of Linda Feki, producer and songwriter, born in Sousse, Tunisia, and raised in Naples, Italy....read more

5
Lizaa Malik designs her Delhi office during the lockdown

MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games