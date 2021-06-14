Rapper Naezy's 'Kasa Kai' speaks volumes of how hip-hop has risen from Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian rapper Naezy “Kasa Kai”
Excited about the release, “shooting in the lockdown when everything was shut. There were police constables everywhere. It was a different experience of shooting”.
Watch here:
“Kasa Kai” is made on a very serious topic, of how the scene of hip-hop has risen from Mumbai. Hip-hop has now made its own community and industry independently. “The hype from Mumbai went over to Bangalore, Delhi, Hindi hip-hop like ‘Mere Gali Mei’ and ‘Amiwey Bantai’ and with all of this together, Kasa Kai now aims to asks India ‘What’s up’”.
Past few months the singer was indulged in very deep thoughts about himself and his life, “what I’m going to do ahead”. He was writing songs, exploring different things, praying for Coronavirus to end, was observing Ramzan, trying to keep all positive and giving the same vibe to everyone around.
“I’m back in the scene and more upcoming tracks are definitely lined up”, he concluded.
