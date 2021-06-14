For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Jun 2021 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

Playtoome provides new hope to Indian Artistes

MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India. The artists who are unable to get recognition are now finding new hope through Playtoome that monetizes their online live performances and enables them to earn through it.

Shankar, 47 yrs old, from Karnataka, shares his experience on Playtoome, saying “I got to know about Playtoome from a friend. The platform provided the opportunity to reach the audience beyond the local geographical boundaries. Also, in terms of technology, it was a smooth experience. I am grateful to Playtoome for the opportunity.”

The brand shares around 50-70 percent of the generated revenue with the artists. The top 1-2 percent of artists get around 90 percent revenue share.

“I have been practicing singing since I was a child, and always wanted to perform in- front of an audience, however I never got an opportunity. With Playtoome I am able to pursue my interests from the comfort of my house, and also earn extra bucks,” said Rekha Arun, 46 years old, Karnataka.

Since inception the platform has already distributed a total of INR 15 lacs among the artists and plans to reach over 1 lac artists by the end of the year.

About Playtoome

Established in 2016 in Bengaluru / Singapore, Playtoome, is a live entertainment platform, connecting artistes with their fans irrespective of boundaries. There aren’t many live performances entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Also, with the digital era taking over, there is a good scope for performing artistes to get the much due acknowledgement from their audience and widen their reach in the most convenient manner. The space is now being explored by Playtoome.

