Papon dedicates new song 'Haate haat dhori' to parents

MUMBAI: Papon is back with a new track, and fans are excited. Titled "Haate haat dhori", he has dedicated the Assamese song to his parents, folk singers Archana Mahanta and late Khagen Mahanta. The song was released on Saturday, to mark the seventh death anniversary of his father.
"The kind of love that has been captured in the melody, lyrics and visuals of 'Haate haat dhori' is the one we all long for. I dedicate this song to my parents, who sang together for 50 years and offered their lives to music. It is a very sweet composition and it conveys the message of eternal love without extravagance. This is the beauty of this song. I am excited to know what the listeners think of the song," Papon said.
Written by Mukunda Saikia and composed by Hopun Saikia, the independent single talks about old-world romance and the idea of living in love.
The video features Arun Nath and Audrey Hatibarua, and showcases a sweet story of an elderly couple, who are deeply in love and have come a long way together.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits. Nicki posted a set...read more
MUMBAI: LNDFK (pronounced L.N.D.F.K.) is the moniker of Linda Feki, producer and songwriter, born in Sousse, Tunisia, and raised in Naples, Italy....read more
MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put...read more
MUMBAI: Suddenly, American hip-hop and Hollywood seem so 2020. If the pandemic left India locked in for most of the past year, a new wave of imported...read more