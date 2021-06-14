Nicki Minaj, son twin in new photos on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits.
Nicki posted a set of pictures of herself posing on a couch on Saturday late night on Instagram. Only one photograph features her son.
The "Anaconda" hitmaker captioned the images with ribbon and unicorn emojis.
The raptress has chosen to keep her son's name private. She previously has referred to her baby as "papa bear".
In January, Minaj shared a string of pictures of her son and wrote: "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mamaa. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love and support throughout this journey.
"It's meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: LNDFK (pronounced L.N.D.F.K.) is the moniker of Linda Feki, producer and songwriter, born in Sousse, Tunisia, and raised in Naples, Italy....read more
MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put...read more
MUMBAI: Suddenly, American hip-hop and Hollywood seem so 2020. If the pandemic left India locked in for most of the past year, a new wave of imported...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any...read more