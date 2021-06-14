LNDFK's new single featuring Chester Watson

MUMBAI: LNDFK (pronounced L.N.D.F.K.) is the moniker of Linda Feki, producer and songwriter, born in Sousse, Tunisia, and raised in Naples, Italy. After touring Europe in 2019, sharing the stage with the likes of Kamasi Washington and Mndsgn, and a performance at Primavera Sound which won over fans and critic, she’s set for 2021 to be a breakout year. For the album, her homeland and her traditions have helped to nourish her desire to rediscover and engage her roots through art and music. Her music uniquely blends jazz, neo-soul, electronic and hip-hop influences. After releasing a number of critically acclaimed singles with tastemaker radio support (Gilles Peterson & Tom Ravenscroft (BBC), NTS, Worldwide FM), she’s gearing up to drop her debut album in the fall on Brooklyn’s Bastard Jazz Recordings.
The first single from the album, “Don’t Know I’m Dead Or Not” features Miami rapper Chester Watson, one of the brightest emerging stars in the alternative hip-hop scene. Chester’s smooth late night flow amplifies the dark tones of the track and compliments LNDFK’s soft yet powerful voice. The track (and forthcoming album) is co-produced with Dario Bass and thematically is deeply symbolic, being centered around the theme of the mental disorder depersonalization (a mental dissociative disorder in which the perception of oneself and surrounding environment feels detached). A portion of the proceeds from this song will go to Restart, a mental health support office for Italian musicians.
The new song, "Don't Know I'm Dead or Not," plunges into this mental disorder as it unfolds in three movements. In the first part, the song is restless and slurred, with a stream of consciousness that flows on a rugged beat. A disorganized layer of voices spills over into the second part, where the track becomes detached, with a sense of being underwater. In the third movement, the beat is limping & the sound frantic, with a series of electronic glitches that enhance the feeling of absence of familiarity.
“Don’t Know I’m Dead Or Not” is LNDFK’s deep dive inwards to discover a more mature and authentic identity & is the first piece from her upcoming album that showcases a dialogue of opposites to weave a cohesive plot for the entire album.
“Don’t Know I’m Dead Or Not” feat. (Chester Watson) is due out on June 18, 2021 on Bastard Jazz.
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put...read more
MUMBAI: Suddenly, American hip-hop and Hollywood seem so 2020. If the pandemic left India locked in for most of the past year, a new wave of imported...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any...read more
MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India. The artists who...read more