Lizaa Malik designs her Delhi office during the lockdown

MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense of aesthetics and style. She has been in new delhi during the second wave lockdown. She took to doing the interiors of her Delhi office and it seems she has had a lot of fun. Lizaa firmly believes in recycling and DIY. She believes that not everything which looks great has to be expensive. Lizaa is an actor, singer, performer and now an interior designer as well. She is a truly enterprising woman who has been such an inspiration. She took care of her employees even during the lockdown and she stood with them to feed for them as a lot of them had contracted covid.

We spoke to Lizaa and here is what she has to say, "I think it was an opportunity to do something cool. I didn't want to waste the time during the lockdown. I wanted to do something challenging and constructive. So I designed the entire working space of our Delhi office. Everything is very artsy here and it needn't be expensive. I totally believe in recycling and DIY. It gives a personal touch and also reduces pressure on the earth. I would take people coming here on a tour of the office and that would be some nice feedback as well. The pandemic is not over yet. Let's stay within the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. Stay safe and stay blessed everyone."