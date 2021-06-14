For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Jun 2021 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Lizaa Malik designs her Delhi office during the lockdown

MUMBAI:Lizaa Malik has a great sense of interior decor and we have seen that when she did her Mumbai new house. Lizaa is known widely for her sense of aesthetics and style. She has been in new delhi during the second wave lockdown. She took to doing the interiors of her Delhi office and it seems she has had a lot of fun. Lizaa firmly believes in recycling and DIY. She believes that not everything which looks great has to be expensive. Lizaa is an actor, singer, performer and now an interior designer as well. She is a truly enterprising woman who has been such an inspiration. She took care of her employees even during the lockdown and she stood with them to feed for them as a lot of them had contracted covid.

We spoke to Lizaa and here is what she has to say, "I think it was an opportunity to do something cool. I didn't want to waste the time during the lockdown. I wanted to do something challenging and constructive. So I designed the entire working space of our Delhi office. Everything is very artsy here and it needn't be expensive. I totally believe in recycling and DIY. It gives a personal touch and also reduces pressure on the earth. I would take people coming here on a tour of the office and that would be some nice feedback as well. The pandemic is not over yet. Let's stay within the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. Stay safe and stay blessed everyone."

Tags
Lizaa Malik Songs music
Related news
News | 14 Jun 2021

Jason Derulo: I've never been a cook

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put his creativity to good use.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Playtoome provides new hope to Indian Artistes

MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

LNDFK's new single featuring Chester Watson

MUMBAI: LNDFK (pronounced L.N.D.F.K.) is the moniker of Linda Feki, producer and songwriter, born in Sousse, Tunisia, and raised in Naples, Italy.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Nicki Minaj, son twin in new photos on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits. Nicki posted a set of pictures of herself posing on a couch on Saturday late night on Instagram. Only one photograph features her son.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Sona Mohapatra flaunts asymmetrical haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her new asymmetrical haircut. Sona also recalled how she had boy cut hair for a long time in her childhood as she was labelled Tom boy.

read more

RnM Biz

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jason Derulo: I've never been a cook

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put...read more

2
Hello Hallyu! India's romance with K-culture is on

MUMBAI: Suddenly, American hip-hop and Hollywood seem so 2020. If the pandemic left India locked in for most of the past year, a new wave of imported...read more

3
Suneeta Rao: People always remember the first big hit

MUMBAI: Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any...read more

4
Playtoome provides new hope to Indian Artistes

MUMBAI: Playtoome India’s first online live entertainment platform, has been providing new opportunities to hidden talent in India. The artists who...read more

5
Papon dedicates new song 'Haate haat dhori' to parents

MUMBAI: Papon is back with a new track, and fans are excited. Titled "Haate haat dhori", he has dedicated the Assamese song to his parents, folk...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games