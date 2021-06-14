Announcing 'Sunburn Rewind' - a Covid-19 Relief Fundraiser

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn Rewind’, a specially curated show presenting some of the best moments from the Sunburn Festival history for a Fundraiser Campaign towards Covid-19 Relief projects pan-India with GiveIndia. The 5 hour long entertainment show will feature over 5 hours of the Best of Sunburn music spread over 5 episodes featuring over 20 of the world’s Top Artists in the EDM arena. ‘Sunburn Rewind’ will launch on 19 July 2021 and be available for patrons to view over a period of 30 days on the BookMyShow platform. All proceeds will go directly to GiveIndia to aid the Covid-19 relief work across India.

In the past few weeks, India has witnessed a very alarming and distressing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. To combat this crisis, Sunburn conceptualized a unique fundraiser program ‘Sunburn Rewind’, where all donors will attain access to a very special and exclusive showcase of some of the best moments from the Sunburn Festival archive featuring some of the world's leading DJs. Sunburn has partnered with GiveIndia, a reputed Non Profit Organisation based in India, offering an online aggregator donation platform to enable donors to channel and provide resources to various credible NGOs across India.

The ‘Sunburn Rewind’ Movie will Rewind and Relive some of the liveliest moments from the Sunburn Festival history and feature some of the biggest names in the global EDM scene including DJ Snake, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, KSHMR, Vini Vici, Yellow Claw, Krewella, Above & Beyond, Bassjackers, Nucleya, Fedde Le Grand, Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies, Julian Jordan, Kayzo, Clean Bandit, Infected Mushroom, Justin Mylo, Malaa, Mercer and Jonas Blue. This specially curated entertainment program spread over 5 spectacular episodes will be hosted by the popular MC Noizee.

The Sunburn Rewind program is an exclusive showcase only accessible to patrons who donate to the Covid-19 aid fundraiser with GiveIndia. Proceeds from the ‘SUNBURN REWIND: Covid Relief Fundraiser’ will directly go to various GiveIndia Covid-19 aid programs including ‘Give A Meal’ distributing meals to the needy, ‘Give A Ration’ supporting poor families with a week’s ration, ‘Give Safety’ sponsoring Oximeters to poor families, ‘Give Oxygen’ sponsoring the refilling of D-type oxygen cylinders, and ‘Give Security’ offering Cash relief to individuals who have lost a loved one due to Covid.

Karan Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Percept Live said, “Sunburn Rewind is an exclusively curated trip down memory lane for our Sunburn fans and will showcase some of the most unforgettable moments from the Sunburn Festival history. Featuring some of the greatest legends from the global EDM domain including DJs Snake, DVLM, Armin van Buuren, Axwell, KSHMR and many more, this high-octane entertainment program spread across 5 power-packed episodes will not only help Sunburn fans relive and relish some of the best musical moments but also simultaneously aid in the Covid-19 relief work across the country. Over the years we have received so much love and support from our fans everywhere, and this is our small way of paying forward to society. We have a fabulous Sunburn Rewind experience planned for our fans, and their love, support and donations will go a long way in collectively fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in India.”

Sunburn music fans can visit http://bit.ly/SunburnRewind to donate to the Covid-19 relief cause. Patrons will receive a link within 48-72 hours with their exclusive login access ID to view the ‘Sunburn Rewind - Best of Sunburn’ entertainment showcase. Sunburn Rewind will launch on 19 July 2021 and the link will be available to patrons to view over a period of 30 days on the BookMyShow platform