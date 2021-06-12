For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jun 2021

See Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai in matching swimsuits

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is having a hot mom summer.
The supermodel took to Instagram on June 10 to share a sweet pic of herself and daughter Khai enjoying the sun in matching green swimsuits. She captioned the post "inhale summer," along with a sun emoji.

Gigi's followers gushed over the adorable twinning moment in the comments section. Tan France wrote, "OMG her matching little swimsuit." Olivia Culpo added, "So sweet." Storm Reid shared "Gorgeous," while Gigi's former stepsister, Sara Foster, posted lots of heart emojis.

Gigi, who shares Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, welcomed her little one last September after keeping her pregnancy private for months while she and her family quarantined at her mom Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania.
"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," an insider told E! News in August 2020 of how the pair were getting ready for their first baby. "Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever."

In February, the 26 year old recalled her intense labor story to Vogue.

"I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.' I loved that," Gigi told the magazine. "There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'"

No matter how difficult labor was, however, it seems that Gigi is loving spending time with her mini me!

Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Khai
