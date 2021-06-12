Lorde gives out summer vibes in 'Solar Power'

MUMBAI: Lorde is embracing chill summer vibes in her upbeat new track "Solar Power."
The artist, who has not dropped an album since 2017's critically acclaimed Melodrama, released the music video for "Solar Power" on June 10—and it may just be the song of the summer. The video features Lorde in a yellow crop top and skirt hanging out on a secluded shore with a dozen or so bohemian-chic beach dwellers.
The happy song is a departure from the star's typical moody tunes, with lyrics like, "My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches / No shirt, no shoes, only my features / My boy behind me, he's taking pictures / Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches / Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets / I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus."
In addition to dropping the new music video, Lorde shared a letter to fans about her new music in an email newsletter. In it, she explained that she wrote "Solar Power" with her longtime producer Jack Antonoff about the "infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of all of us." She also announced that Solar Power will also be the title of her new album.
"The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors," she continued. "In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learned to breathe out and tune in. This is what came through."
Lorde's third album has been in the works for years now. Her musical comeback was teased back in May, when it was announced that Primavera Sound, a music festival in Barcelona, would have Lorde as performer in 2022.
Earlier this month, Lorde revealed the artwork for "Solar Power," which certainly raised eyebrows due to its depiction of Lorde's, err, "overripe peaches," sans underwear.
