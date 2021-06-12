For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jun 2021 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Tum Kaho Na Kaho', a romantic melody featuring Pentali Sen

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’, the music video of which features model and actress, Pentali Sen. The heartfelt track seeks to comfort listeners and strike a chord with listeners by enveloping them in the warmth of love and affection. Written by Sudhakar Sharma and sung by Mohammed Salamat, ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’ is a comforting melody that encourages listeners to give love a chance to change their lives for the better. The romantic number, with its immensely hummable lyrics, is sure to remind listeners that love is not limited to words or mere confessions but is best expressed when genuinely felt.

Having made waves over a host of dance numbers, Pentali Sen is known for her two popular music videos ‘Rabba Ishq Kyu Hota Hai’ and ‘Ae Meri Chahat’ that grew to be pop chart busters in 2017. In addition to her music videos, Pentali has also featured films such as ‘Stepney 2 Returns’ and ‘Hum Hum Hain’ and recently made her digital debut in the web series ‘Dhadhak’ where she played the lead role.

Speaking about her latest music video, Pentali Sen stated, “Tum Kaho Na Kaho is a song that’s very close to my heart as it brings back a lot of memories that I fondly cherish. Its soothing tunes and relatable lyrics are sure to catch on to every listener’s heart. Made from the heart, I hope that this song reaches out to every person who has experienced the beautiful feeling of being in love.”

Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support for independent music artists, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud offers independent artists the opportunity and the platform to showcase their talent on a global level and reach out to as wide and diverse an audience as possible. Pentali Sen’s latest track, ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’ truly makes the listeners feel overwhelming emotions such as love and happiness. We are sure that the listeners will definitely appreciate this melodious track.”

To watch the video of Tum Kaho Na Kaho, click here – https://bit.ly/3xbHhFI

