Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Tum Kaho Na Kaho', a romantic melody featuring Pentali Sen

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’, the music video of which features model and actress, Pentali Sen. The heartfelt track seeks to comfort listeners and strike a chord with listeners by enveloping them in the warmth of love and affection. Written by Sudhakar Sharma and sung by Mohammed Salamat, ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’ is a comforting melody that encourages listeners to give love a chance to change their lives for the better. The romantic number, with its immensely hummable lyrics, is sure to remind listeners that love is not limited to words or mere confessions but is best expressed when genuinely felt.
Having made waves over a host of dance numbers, Pentali Sen is known for her two popular music videos ‘Rabba Ishq Kyu Hota Hai’ and ‘Ae Meri Chahat’ that grew to be pop chart busters in 2017. In addition to her music videos, Pentali has also featured films such as ‘Stepney 2 Returns’ and ‘Hum Hum Hain’ and recently made her digital debut in the web series ‘Dhadhak’ where she played the lead role.
Speaking about her latest music video, Pentali Sen stated, “Tum Kaho Na Kaho is a song that’s very close to my heart as it brings back a lot of memories that I fondly cherish. Its soothing tunes and relatable lyrics are sure to catch on to every listener’s heart. Made from the heart, I hope that this song reaches out to every person who has experienced the beautiful feeling of being in love.”
Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support for independent music artists, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud offers independent artists the opportunity and the platform to showcase their talent on a global level and reach out to as wide and diverse an audience as possible. Pentali Sen’s latest track, ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’ truly makes the listeners feel overwhelming emotions such as love and happiness. We are sure that the listeners will definitely appreciate this melodious track.”
To watch the video of Tum Kaho Na Kaho, click here – https://bit.ly/3xbHhFI
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: It’s been a summer chock full of the hottest viral tracks everyone has been grooving to, but which one did audiences love enough to term as...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released ‘Tum Kaho Na Kaho’, the music video of which...read more
MUMBAI: Arun Singh who is known to have delivered some of the amazing music singles in the past is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: Ammy Virk, one of the most popular names in Punjabi music and cinema, collaborates yet again with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for another...read more
MUMBAI: It's safe to say Kris Jenner is a proud member of Team #Kravis. As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue documenting their love...read more