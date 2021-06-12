How Kris Jenner feels about Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Travis Barker

MUMBAI: It's safe to say Kris Jenner is a proud member of Team #Kravis.
As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue documenting their love story on social media, fans of the couple may be curious to know what momager Kris thinks of the relationship.
During an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on June 10, the iHeartRadio team praised the couple's romance leading Kris to reveal that she thinks it's amazing, sweetie.
"Isn't it great?" she shared with Ryan Seacrest. "I know, it's the best."
And when Tanya Rad asked Kris to share her thoughts on Kourtney's latest social media post that included Travis' blood, the family matriarch admitted she was just trying to keep up. "Here's the thing. I don't know what that means," Kris joked. "I've got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what's going on."
Earlier this week, the Poosh founder raised eyebrows when she randomly posted a vial of the Blink-182 rocker's blood online. Instead of explaining more through text, Kourtney chose a black heart emoji.
Though it's not as if the family has a history of keeping things close to the chest after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Before watching the series finale on E! this week, Kris made it clear that the family never tried to hide much from the cameras.
"We had the opportunity to go in and edit things that we were uncomfortable with and I think the only thing we've ever edited in all those 20 seasons and almost 15 years was probably like the back of my hair where I had a cowlick," Kris admitted. "The silliest things. We kept everything in because we knew that's what would make sense for us, our family, [and] our dynamic with our audience."
She continued, "We made great decisions where that's concerned because I think that was part of the success of the show was to have the nerve to show everything."
That mindset will continue through the two-part reunion that kicks off June 17. In the first sneak preview, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick is asked to share his thoughts on #Kravis.
Will he approve? Stay tuned!
