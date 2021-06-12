Check out the first look of singer Arun Singh and Karishma Sharma's upcoming song Azaad Hoon

MUMBAI: Arun Singh who is known to have delivered some of the amazing music singles in the past is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming song titled Azaad Hoon which is set to release on his official YouTube channel soon.

Dropping the first look poster on social media, Azaad Hoon features Singer Arun Singh alongside actress and model Karishma Sharma and we just cannot take off our eyes from the poster.

Arun Singh who has sung, written, and composed the song says, “This song is extremely close to me. So excited to bring it to you guys. Looking forward to an amazing response from everyone just the way I have been receiving over the years”. The singer has delivered some hit independent tracks that includes Chhukar Mujhe, Roya Hoon Main, Ishqe di ramza Jeena Tere Bin, Bheegta Main raha to name a few.

Azaad Hoon is directed by Vikram Singh, produced by BCC Events, music by Vickky Agarwal and presented by Amit Majithia.