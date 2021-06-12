Aparshakti Khurana releases Asees Kaur's new song 'Aaya jado da'

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana features in the music video of Asees Kaur's new song "Aaya jado da" along with Parul Gulati. Aparshakti released the song on Instagram on Friday.

The song written and composed by Nirmaan was launched by Aparshakti on Instagram. Without saying much, he simply wrote as caption: " #Ayajadoda".

The actor recently announced that his wife Akriti and he are expecting their first child. He had uploaded a picture kissing his wife's baby bump. He had captioned the picture as: "Lockdown main kam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hain (no increase in work during lockdown, so we thought of expanding the family) #PreggerAlert," he had written.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film "Helmet" alongside Pranutan and the series "Stardust".

(Source: IANS)