Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik among 30 music stars at special concert on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao and Armaan Malik are among 30 musicians who will unite to celebrate World Music Day with a special concert on June 21.
Hosted by Jonita Gandhi, the Lift Up concert will see artistes sharing their love for music, performing their favourite songs, and even sharing anecdotes on how 'that one song' acted as a catalyst for healing and helped them lift up their spirits during the pandemic.
"In these times of despair, if there's one thing that has been a resilient force of calmness and joy for all of us, it is music. I believe it has elevated me, instilled a ray of hope for a happier tomorrow and made me stronger from within," Armaan said.
Others performing at the concerts include Amaal Mallik, Rochak Kohli, Tulsi Kumar, Shalmali, Sona Mohapatra, Shaan, Sachin-Jigar, Salim-Sulaiman, Arjun Kanungo, Akasa, Raftaar, Asees Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur, Vishal Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, Shashwat Singh, Anusha Mani, Sangeet Haldipur, Sashaa Tirupati, Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev, Stebin Ben, Raghav Meattle, Avanti Nagral, L-Fresh The Lion, Kamakshi Khanna, amongst others.
Said Shaan: "As they say, music has the power to heal and bind us together, and these challenging times have been a testament to that. I feel it is imperative that we cherish its therapeutic force to do away with the gloom that surrounds us, and celebrate together on the day dedicated to spreading goodwill through music."
The Lift Up' concert will air on June 21, on MTV Beats, Vh1 India and MTV India.
(Source: IANS)
