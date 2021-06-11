Shashwat Sachdev releases first track 'Dobara' of lo-fi album 'Sha'

MUMBAI: Singer Shashwat Sachdev released the first track "Dobara" from his new album "Sha" on Thursday. The singer will subsequently unveil seven more tracks from the album, which belongs the lo-fi music genre.
"We didn't want to reinvent the genre but we did think that there is this massive scope of making fresh International sounding music for Indian listeners. Most of my audience base is young and they are consuming new age, modern music. So, we thought we do future bass and lo-fi genres, what good would that be," Shashwat tells IANS.
The track "Dobara", which describes heartbreak, also has vocals of Shreya Jain.
The singer, who won the National Award in the category of Best Music Director (Background Score) for the the film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", reflects on the success he has earned so far.
"Honestly, you can't plan success. These stats are basically the by-products of the work that you have done. How I personally look at it, is that I really want to create amazing music for the audience so that when they listen to it, they emotionally feel something," he says.
(Source: IANS)
