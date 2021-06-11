For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Jun 2021 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez: It's so hard to tour

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she finds touring hard because it leaves her lacking in self-love.

Talking about the crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore to open her 2016 'Revival' gigs, Gomez said: "I'm not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it from 'Toxic'. I wanted to find a moment where that could kind of have its place. Still have the outfit! Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes."

She stressed as a female it is harder to tour because of the pressure of multiple looks, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's so hard to tour, and when you're a female, because you have all of this pressure to add multiple looks throughout the show. You want it to pop but you have to make it comfortable for yourself and realistic to dance in or to perform in," the singer added.

She said: "Tour is hard and it's very difficult for me because I tend to just get into a place where I'm not filling myself up with self-love, so how am I going to give it to all these people? But every moment of it, if you put me on a stage right now, it is the best feeling in the whole world."

The 28-year-old star has looked back over a number of her most famous looks, and recalled how she "didn't feel good" about herself at the 2015 Met Gala, to which she wore Vera Wang.

In a 'Life in Looks' video for Vogue, Gomez said: "I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body."

She added that she found it amazing to get the chance to work on the dress that fit her body.

Gomez said: "What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on the dress that fit my body. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful, and something that fit me really well. That was a moment where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.'"

(Source: IANS)

