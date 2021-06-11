K-pop band Tomorrow X Together release first English song 'Magic'

MUMBAI: The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, have released the music video of their first English song, "Magic".

The boy band comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The new video depicts the five boys on a mission to save the human race from a world overrun by machines. They manage to rescue people by feeding pirated broadcasts and disrupting the machine network but are eventually apprehended and penalised with the maximum sentence in court.

"Magic" is a trendy disco pop track and Tomorrow X Together's first English song, released as part of the band's second studio album, "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze".

(Source: IANS)