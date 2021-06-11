Jyotica Tangri's first peppy song 'Dream Mein Entry' will keep you dancing

MUMBAI: Singer Jyotica Tangri dropped her first peppy song “Dream Mein Entry” rapped by Parry G and music by the ace music director Gourav Dasgupta under Saregama.

The song immediately brought a smile to Jyotica's face when she heard it for the first time. “I made a small home setup and quickly sent my vocals for mixing, the next day the sound engineer messaged me that it sounded fab, I felt that this is gonna be a good one. Hope that the audience will like it as much as we do”.

Watch here:

“Dream Mein Entry” is about a girl who is soon going to be a bride. Along with her friends they decided to go and have some fun and enjoy her last bachelorette days. The singer sung the song in a fun and stylized way with full “masti”. The song was written by Vishwas Rane.

Earlier Jyotica also sung a recreated version of “Mungda”, one of her biggest hits, under Saregama by Gourov-Roshin, which turned out to be a little scandalous but they were able to win hearts. She also sung covers for Mehram's soft rock version, “Bahon mein chale aao” and “O haseena zulfon wali”,all these songs are close to my heart, the association is going great.

Further, she shared that her journey of the second phase lockdown has been more difficult because so many of her friends and family members got infected and lost a few of them too, “this was definitely a worse wave, I'm hoping that we all get past this safe and sound soon”.

“Post ‘Dream Mein Entry’ there are a couple of beautiful songs lined up, ready to be released soon, one of them is with Sushant Rinkoo my co-singer from the song 'Kyun' which got viral worldwide on Instagram reels, I’m super excited”, she adds.

“I’m very fond of Priya Anand who is featured in ‘Dream Mein Entry’, '' revealed the singer. Priya has also starred in her song “Ishq De Fanniyar” from “Fukrey” returns which is her favourite song from all the songs she has sung. “Parry G has rapped superbly, we debuted in Bollywood with the same song 'JaiMaa' so this whole team is like a family and I am very happy and excited for our song. it’s been a beautiful journey and an association with Saregama”, she concluded.