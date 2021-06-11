For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Jun 2021 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Jacqueline: Shot 'Paani paani' over two days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez says she shot for her new music video "Paani paani" over two days in the blazing heat of Rajasthan. The actress made the revelation along with an Instagram collage post on Friday.

The collage is of behind-the-scenes moments that went into the making of the song, composed by Badshah and sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill.

"We shot #PAANIPAANI over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still this team made it so easy! Love you guys," she wrote as the caption.

The track marks the second collaboration between Badshah and Jacqueline after last year's controversial but popular "Genda phool".

The song, set in Jaisalmer, released on June 8 and currently has 26,161,055 views and 420K likes on the photo-sharing website.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jacqueline Fernandez Paani paani music Genda phool
Related news
News | 11 Jun 2021

Noel Gallagher is loving lockdown life

MUMBAI: Oasis legend Noel Gallagher says he has had a great time being at home during lockdown induced by Covid-19.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Sidharth Malhotra - the actor with a blockbuster playlist!

MUMBAI: When we often think of our favorite songs, our mind is filled with beautiful montages of actors who bring the mellifluous voice to life. The exclusive music club has seen some legendary names creating a blockbuster playlist through their careers.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Selena Gomez: It's so hard to tour

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she finds touring hard because it leaves her lacking in self-love.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Aastha Gill says 'Paani paani' video will be a 'visual treat'

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat. Aastha has lent vocals with rapper Badshah for the song, which is set to release on Wednesday.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Badshah: Only wanted Jacqueline to be part of 'Paani Paani'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Badshah says he only wanted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to be a part of his latest track Paani Paani.

read more

RnM Biz

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aastha Gill says 'Paani paani' video will be a 'visual treat'

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat. Aastha has lent vocals with...read more

2
Selena Gomez: It's so hard to tour

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she finds touring hard because it leaves her lacking in self-love. Talking about the crystal-...read more

3
Sidharth Malhotra - the actor with a blockbuster playlist!

MUMBAI: When we often think of our favorite songs, our mind is filled with beautiful montages of actors who bring the mellifluous voice to life. The...read more

4
Beliebers rejoice as Justin Bieber defeats BTS in a tight race to win Vh1’s Summer League 2021

MUMBAI: It’s been a summer chock full of the hottest viral tracks everyone has been grooving to, but which one did audiences love enough to term as...read more

5
Jyotica Tangri's first peppy song 'Dream Mein Entry' will keep you dancing

MUMBAI: Singer Jyotica Tangri dropped her first peppy song “Dream Mein Entry” rapped by Parry G and music by the ace music director Gourav Dasgupta...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games