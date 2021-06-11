For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Jun 2021 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Beliebers rejoice as Justin Bieber defeats BTS in a tight race to win Vh1’s Summer League 2021

MUMBAI: It’s been a summer chock full of the hottest viral tracks everyone has been grooving to, but which one did audiences love enough to term as the Vh1 Summer Anthem? The 2021 edition of the biggest virtual musical competition, Vh1 Summer League, brought on a fierce clash between popular hit songs audiences can’t help but listen to on repeat! While last year, pop star Taylor Swift stole the crown from R&B legend The Weeknd, this year’s fight intensified two of the biggest fandoms, BTS Army and Beliebers. The fight culminated with a tight race to the top as Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ defeated Korean boyband BTS’s track ‘Film Out’.

Among the runner ups were teen popstar Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License and Bruno Mar’s Leave the Door Open. Adding to the excitement, this year featured up and coming indie artists who have been making waves in the country, including When Chai Met Toast and Shalmali. The heated battle between ardent fans witnessed staggering engagement across social media platforms, with Film Out leading the way on Twitter while Peaches stole the show on Facebook and Instagram. As the stiff competition came to a close over 3 days of dedicated voting, Beliebers emerged victorious as Peaches won the battle with an impressive score of 2,180,521, beating out BTS’s 2,091,110.

Popstar Justin Bieber’s Peaches has the ultimate summer vibes, with its vibrant music video featuring Justin donning a bright peach suit and cruising the glittering Las Vegas strip. If its social media popularity isn’t evidence enough, fans have officially declared its well-deserved Vh1 Summer Anthem of 2021!

Tags
beliebers Justin Bieber BTS Vh1’s Summer League 2021
Related news
News | 03 Jun 2021

BTS' 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

MUMBAI: K-Pop band BTS's new single "Butter" has made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

BTS pick their hardest songs

MUMBAI: How does a band that has too many monstrous hits pick that one song it may call absolutely special? The biggest boy band in the world today talks about the blood, sweat and tears that goes into their creations, while considering a reply.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

BTS "BUTTER" debuts at number one on BILLBOARD’S HOT 100

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single to date, all of them collected in less than 1 year.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Sound of BTS: K-Pop super band decode their success

MUMBAI: Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik"

read more

RnM Biz

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sidharth Malhotra - the actor with a blockbuster playlist!

MUMBAI: When we often think of our favorite songs, our mind is filled with beautiful montages of actors who bring the mellifluous voice to life. The...read more

2
Casting Director Shadman Khan sees Unlock 2.0 as a 'Ray of Hope' for aspiring actors!

MUMBAI: Due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra the government had to impose lockdown-type restrictions due to which most of...read more

3
Selena Gomez didn't feel good of her body at the 2015 Met Gala

MUMBAI: The Met Gala is typically a night of picture-perfect glamour, but for Selena Gomez in 2015, the pictures don't show how she was feeling...read more

4
The haunting orchestral melody that releases globally on June 10th, 2021, deals with the emotions of loneliness & melancholy, with beautiful vocals in an intriguing, cathartic arrangement called Why.

MUMBAI: The grandeur of sadness as an emotion and English musician Sam Smith’s songs played the role of ‘muse’ for the seventeen-year-old emerging...read more

5
Will Kim Kardashian’s heart break if Kanye West and Irina Shayk's rumored romance was true?

MUMBAI: Is Kim Kardashian keeping up with the romance rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk? A source told E! News that while the reality star...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games