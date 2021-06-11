Beliebers rejoice as Justin Bieber defeats BTS in a tight race to win Vh1’s Summer League 2021

MUMBAI: It’s been a summer chock full of the hottest viral tracks everyone has been grooving to, but which one did audiences love enough to term as the Vh1 Summer Anthem? The 2021 edition of the biggest virtual musical competition, Vh1 Summer League, brought on a fierce clash between popular hit songs audiences can’t help but listen to on repeat! While last year, pop star Taylor Swift stole the crown from R&B legend The Weeknd, this year’s fight intensified two of the biggest fandoms, BTS Army and Beliebers. The fight culminated with a tight race to the top as Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ defeated Korean boyband BTS’s track ‘Film Out’.
Among the runner ups were teen popstar Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License and Bruno Mar’s Leave the Door Open. Adding to the excitement, this year featured up and coming indie artists who have been making waves in the country, including When Chai Met Toast and Shalmali. The heated battle between ardent fans witnessed staggering engagement across social media platforms, with Film Out leading the way on Twitter while Peaches stole the show on Facebook and Instagram. As the stiff competition came to a close over 3 days of dedicated voting, Beliebers emerged victorious as Peaches won the battle with an impressive score of 2,180,521, beating out BTS’s 2,091,110.
Popstar Justin Bieber’s Peaches has the ultimate summer vibes, with its vibrant music video featuring Justin donning a bright peach suit and cruising the glittering Las Vegas strip. If its social media popularity isn’t evidence enough, fans have officially declared its well-deserved Vh1 Summer Anthem of 2021!
