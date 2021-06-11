Aastha Gill says 'Paani paani' video will be a 'visual treat'

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat.
Aastha has lent vocals with rapper Badshah for the song, which is set to release on Wednesday.
Shot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah and Aastha.
"The song was shot in Jaisalmer during the pandemic last year, with all necessary protocols and regulations. It was quite a thing to shoot this video but I'm sure the audience is in for a big visual treat," Aastha said.
Aastha has collaborated with Badshah on several hits including "DJ waley babu" and "Proper patola". She shared her experience of working with the rapper once again.
"We recorded the song a couple of months back. I was quite fascinated to see Badshah Bhai writing the lyrics on our flight together. Sitting right next to him, we decided to record few lines on the phone and then I remotely recorded the entire song. Honestly, I admire his way of working and it was super fun working on this track," Aastha said.
"The song is super sexy filled with high energy. I got to experiment a-lot with the vocal range and different and new from kind of music I usually work on. I'm sure the audience will cheer up listening to this song as its very unique and new," she added.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: It’s been a summer chock full of the hottest viral tracks everyone has been grooving to, but which one did audiences love enough to term as...read more
MUMBAI: When we often think of our favorite songs, our mind is filled with beautiful montages of actors who bring the mellifluous voice to life. The...read more
MUMBAI: Due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra the government had to impose lockdown-type restrictions due to which most of...read more
MUMBAI: The Met Gala is typically a night of picture-perfect glamour, but for Selena Gomez in 2015, the pictures don't show how she was feeling...read more
MUMBAI: The grandeur of sadness as an emotion and English musician Sam Smith’s songs played the role of ‘muse’ for the seventeen-year-old emerging...read more