Will Kim Kardashian’s heart break if Kanye West and Irina Shayk's rumored romance was true?

MUMBAI: Is Kim Kardashian keeping up with the romance rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk?

A source told E! News that while the reality star knows about the gossip, she isn't paying it too much attention. "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all," the insider shared. "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."

A separate insider agreed, telling E! News, "Irina and Kim don't know each other, so its a non factor for Kim. She doesn't mind if Kanye is dating."

The rapper and the model have been sparking dating speculation over the past few weeks. And according to pictures published by DailyMail.com, the duo was recently spotted vacationing in Provence, France.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for years. Not only did she walk in his Paris Fashion Week show in 2012, but she was also mentioned in his song "Christian Dior Denim Flow" and appeared in his music video for "Power" in 2010.

"It was moving art and it was so much fun to work with Kanye because he's a great artist but also a great person," she told The Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy in 2011 about her cameo. "I was playing the role of an angel which I was doing more devil than angel."

Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. The runway star and the actor, who share 4-year-old daughter Lea, broke up in 2019 after at least four years together.

As for Kanye, he wed Kim in 2014; however, the KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four kids: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

Just yesterday, Kim posted a throwback photo of her and Kanye with their children in honor of his 44th birthday, captioning the picture, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"