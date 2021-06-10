The haunting orchestral melody that releases globally on June 10th, 2021, deals with the emotions of loneliness & melancholy, with beautiful vocals in an intriguing, cathartic arrangement called Why.

MUMBAI: The grandeur of sadness as an emotion and English musician Sam Smith’s songs played the role of ‘muse’ for the seventeen-year-old emerging singer-songwriter Kiara Chettri’s brand new single Why. Roughly, half a year ago, Kiara concluded the release of her full length debut album titled 4 am, winning significant praise and acknowledgement for her talent as a young singer-songwriter. In her own words the journey in the world of music so far has been ‘wonderful, overwhelming and motivating’. Kiara Chettri’s tryst with music started early in her life or one can say early enough, as she released her first single You’ll See at the tender age of 15, back in 2019. All of 17, she’s got 6 singles and a full-length 10 track album to her name already, streaming across leading platforms and she hasn’t even completed her schooling as yet!
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more
MUMBAI: Is Kim Kardashian keeping up with the romance rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk? A source told E! News that while the reality star...read more
MUMBAI: Kanye West and Irina Shayk. read more
MUMBAI: The Aurora ‘Runaway’ filter, the latest social media trend, was taken by storm on Instagram. The filter let the users pose against the sky...read more
MUMBAI: The Met Gala is typically a night of picture-perfect glamour, but for Selena Gomez in 2015, the pictures don't show how she was feeling...read more
MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has been in the news for all the right reasons. Right from his film, The Wife to his commendable relief work, including the...read more