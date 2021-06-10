For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Jun 2021 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

The haunting orchestral melody that releases globally on June 10th, 2021, deals with the emotions of loneliness & melancholy, with beautiful vocals in an intriguing, cathartic arrangement called Why.

MUMBAI: The grandeur of sadness as an emotion and English musician Sam Smith’s songs played the role of ‘muse’ for the seventeen-year-old emerging singer-songwriter Kiara Chettri’s brand new single Why. Roughly, half a year ago, Kiara concluded the release of her full length debut album titled 4 am, winning significant praise and acknowledgement for her talent as a young singer-songwriter. In her own words the journey in the world of music so far has been ‘wonderful, overwhelming and motivating’. Kiara Chettri’s tryst with music started early in her life or one can say early enough, as she released her first single You’ll See at the tender age of 15, back in 2019. All of 17, she’s got 6 singles and a full-length 10 track album to her name already, streaming across leading platforms and she hasn’t even completed her schooling as yet!

Kiara Chettri Why 4 AM music Singer
