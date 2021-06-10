Selena Gomez didn't feel good of her body at the 2015 Met Gala

MUMBAI: The Met Gala is typically a night of picture-perfect glamour, but for Selena Gomez in 2015, the pictures don't show how she was feeling inside.

In a new episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks" video series, the 28-year-old "Rare" singer revisited some of her most famous red carpet outfits over the years and shared some personal revelations in the process. While discussing the white Vera Wang gown she donned at the event six years ago, Gomez revealed she was not in love with her body at that time.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight," she told viewers. "I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body."

Fortunately, there was a silver lining in that momentous evening for the then-22-year-old star. "What was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body," she recalled. "I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well."

Ultimately, she acknowledged, "That was one of the moments where I was like, I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape because I'm not."

Four years earlier, the music video for "Love You Like a Love Song" debuted—and now a decade later, Gomez revealed that a strapless dress for the visual caused a spat between her and her stepdad.

"This was fun with me and my stepdad," she quipped. "We got into a little bit of an argument. There was a lot of boobs. Oh, he's just protective."

On a more serious note, Gomez considers the red Prada gown she wore to the 2016 American Music Awards her very best look.

"The reason why this is probably my favorite outfit I ever wore was because I took a break from a little bit of the craziness I live in," she explained. "I was stepping to, literally, fresh off of me really taking care of myself and then knowing that this was the first time people were actually going to get to see me."

With simple makeup and minimal accessories, the performer wanted to channel a timeless style icon: Audrey Hepburn. "Once I put the dress on," Gomez said, "I was like, 'I'm ready to be me. I'm ready to step into this world and reclaim my name.'"