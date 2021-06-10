Essjay's party number, 'Rolex', is out!

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music producer-singer Saksham Jain, popularly known as Essjay, has come up with a single, ‘Rolex.’ The party number has been shot in some picturesque locations in Chandigarh and Dubai, earlier this year.
Explaining how the track came about, Essjay says, “One day, I was working in one of my friend’s studio and was planning to make some good urban track. And then I realised that my friend was continuously listening to some old party songs and said he hasn’t heard any good party track in a while. That’s when I thought if making a party song. He was wearing his Rolex watch at that time, so that’s how this single clicked.”
‘Rolex’ intends to make everyone let their hair down and groove. The song is out and is available in all leading music streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more
MUMBAI: The Aurora ‘Runaway’ filter, the latest social media trend, was taken by storm on Instagram. The filter let the users pose against the sky...read more
MUMBAI: Spread across 60 plus categories, India’s definitive music awards- The Clef Music Awards have diversified itself into genres like pop, rock...read more
MUMBAI: Due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra the government had to impose lockdown-type restrictions due to which most of...read more
MUMBAI: Is Kim Kardashian keeping up with the romance rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk? A source told E! News that while the reality star...read more
MUMBAI: The next time you are upset, sad or angry, instead of calling your friend and complaining about what is wrong, try listening to ‘Inimitable...read more