Essjay's party number, 'Rolex', is out!

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music producer-singer Saksham Jain, popularly known as Essjay, has come up with a single, ‘Rolex.’ The party number has been shot in some picturesque locations in Chandigarh and Dubai, earlier this year.

Explaining how the track came about, Essjay says, “One day, I was working in one of my friend’s studio and was planning to make some good urban track. And then I realised that my friend was continuously listening to some old party songs and said he hasn’t heard any good party track in a while. That’s when I thought if making a party song. He was wearing his Rolex watch at that time, so that’s how this single clicked.”

‘Rolex’ intends to make everyone let their hair down and groove. The song is out and is available in all leading music streaming platforms.