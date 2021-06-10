For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Jun 2021 12:00

A Dream Come True for Internet Sensation Vipasha Malhotra as she gets to meet the phenomenal Singer-Songwriter Aurora, popularly known for her trending song – 'Runaway'

MUMBAI: The Aurora ‘Runaway’ filter, the latest social media trend, was taken by storm on Instagram. The filter let the users pose against the sky and create silhouette videos accompanied by Aurora’s song‘Runaway’ as the background score. The filter immediately went viral when Aurora posted it on Instagram, after which it was picked by almost anyone and everyone on the platform, covering most of the influencers, content creators, musicians with their versions of Runaway. After the massive success of the filter, the song also topped the charts on various streaming platforms. 

Vipasha Malhotra, a talented musician and digital creator, hit the right chord by creating a Hindi version of ‘Runaway’ by Aurora on social media. The Hindi lyrics of the song have made millennials fall in love with the tune all over again. In a short span of time the video saw a massive spike crossing more than 20 million views with over 2 million likes on Instagram. We saw famous personalities like Sonam Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Gaurav Gera and Siddhant Chaturvedi appreciate the Hindi cover of ‘Runaway’.

Music is a constant before, during and after the pandemic and is currently helping many to sail through these sombre times. ‘Runaway’by Aurora’ inspired Vipasha to come up with her interpretation of this beautiful song. It was a dream come true for the talented creator when Universal Music India hosted a zoom interaction with the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora. Having created her own little universe with Runway, Aurora loved how honest, magical, and beautiful Vipasha’s version was. 

Getting an opportunity to sing in front of Aurora, Vipasha poured her heart out and elucidated how this song and trend connected with her. She thought the track was indispensable as people long for the simpler time and the freedom that everyone enjoyed before the pandemic. 

Expressing her gratitude, Vipasha said, “I would like to thank the team at Universal Music India for this incredible opportunity. It was an amazing experience and a dream come true talking to Aurora. I got to know more about her personality, and it was indeed an honour. The song was so beautiful and relevant which inspired me to write my own version of the song, which was to break free of the world that we are living in. I am happy that people loved my version, and the song became their escape to reality for a while.”

