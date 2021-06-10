Clef Music Awards 2021: Check full details here about India’s definitive music awards

MUMBAI: Spread across 60 plus categories, India’s definitive music awards- The Clef Music Awards have diversified itself into genres like pop, rock, jazz, electronic, classical, Electronic, hip-hop to name a few. Entries are open to Hindi/English language songs pan India. Moreover, OTT music, Bollywood, and Indie music space have been equally given importance being subdivided into Film/Non-film. Clef Music Awards believe in awarding the best of talent that is emerging in India. Amid this COVID-19 pandemic CMAs believe in raising a toast and adding a silver lining amid this COVID-19 pandemic onto the lives of these talented professionals who rigorously work hard and live up to the spirits of entertaining the audience.
Last date to send entries is 15th June.
Check the website here:
http://www.radioandmusic.com/clefmusicawards/
Check here for Rules and Regulations:
Check the full list of categories below.
Jazz (Film/Non-Film)
Best Jazz Artist
Best Jazz song (audio)
Best Jazz Video
Rock (Film/Non- Film)
Best Rock Artist
Best rock song
Best Rock Video
Folk (Film/Non Film)
Best Folk Artist
Best folk song
Best Folk Video
Pop (Film/Non-Film)
Best Pop Artist
Best pop song
Best Pop Video
Ghazal(Film/Non Film)
Best Ghazal song
Best Ghazal Artist
Best Ghazal Video
Bollywood
Song of the year
Lyricist of the year
Music Composer of the year
Music Producer of the year
Music Video Editor Award
Best background score
Song Engineer of the year
Song Video Director
Vocalist of the year
Music Director
Music icon of the year
Song Engineer- Recording and Mixing
Best Art Work in a music video
Best Film song of the year
Song Producer- (Programming and Arranging)- Technical category
Title Track of the year
Electronic (Film/Non-Film)
Best Electronic Artist
Best Electronic music
Best Electronic music video
Hip-Hop(Rap)- (Film/Non-Film)
Best rap artist
Best rap song
Best Hiphop video
Best Rap album of the year
Upcoming Hip Hop Artist
Voice of the gullies(RAP artist of the year)
Hindustani Classical
Best artist
Best song
Best music video
OTT (Releases On Digital Streaming Platforms Not In Theatre)
Best music for OTT edit
Song Producer- (Programming and Arranging)- Technical category
Title Track of the year
Best Background score (film)
Best Background score (series)
Best Title Track
Lyricist of the year
Music Composer of the year
Music Producer of the year
Music Video Editor
Song Engineer of the year
Song of the year
Song Video Director
Non-Film (Devotional/ Folk/ Ghazal/ Jazz/Rock/ Pop/ Hiphop)
Best Background score
Music Producer
Lyricist of the year
Music composer of the year
Song Video Director
Album of the year
Best Non-Film song of the year
Rising Stars In The Music Industry
Upcoming Vocalist of the year
Upcoming Indie band of the year
Song with the most innovative lyrics
