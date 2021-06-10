Clef Music Awards 2021: Check full details here about India’s definitive music awards

MUMBAI: Spread across 60 plus categories, India’s definitive music awards- The Clef Music Awards have diversified itself into genres like pop, rock, jazz, electronic, classical, Electronic, hip-hop to name a few. Entries are open to Hindi/English language songs pan India. Moreover, OTT music, Bollywood, and Indie music space have been equally given importance being subdivided into Film/Non-film. Clef Music Awards believe in awarding the best of talent that is emerging in India. Amid this COVID-19 pandemic CMAs believe in raising a toast and adding a silver lining amid this COVID-19 pandemic onto the lives of these talented professionals who rigorously work hard and live up to the spirits of entertaining the audience.

Last date to send entries is 15th June.

Check the website here:

http://www.radioandmusic.com/clefmusicawards/

Check here for Rules and Regulations:



Check the full list of categories below.

Jazz (Film/Non-Film)

Best Jazz Artist

Best Jazz song (audio)

Best Jazz Video



Rock (Film/Non- Film)

Best Rock Artist

Best rock song

Best Rock Video



Folk (Film/Non Film)

Best Folk Artist

Best folk song

Best Folk Video



Pop (Film/Non-Film)

Best Pop Artist

Best pop song

Best Pop Video



Ghazal(Film/Non Film)

Best Ghazal song

Best Ghazal Artist

Best Ghazal Video



Bollywood

Song of the year

Lyricist of the year

Music Composer of the year

Music Producer of the year

Music Video Editor Award

Best background score

Song Engineer of the year

Song Video Director

Vocalist of the year

Music Director

Music icon of the year

Song Engineer- Recording and Mixing

Best Art Work in a music video

Best Film song of the year

Song Producer- (Programming and Arranging)- Technical category

Title Track of the year



Electronic (Film/Non-Film)

Best Electronic Artist

Best Electronic music

Best Electronic music video



Hip-Hop(Rap)- (Film/Non-Film)

Best rap artist

Best rap song

Best Hiphop video

Best Rap album of the year

Upcoming Hip Hop Artist

Voice of the gullies(RAP artist of the year)



Hindustani Classical

Best artist

Best song

Best music video

OTT (Releases On Digital Streaming Platforms Not In Theatre)

Best music for OTT edit

Song Producer- (Programming and Arranging)- Technical category

Title Track of the year

Best Background score (film)

Best Background score (series)

Best Title Track

Lyricist of the year

Music Composer of the year

Music Producer of the year

Music Video Editor

Song Engineer of the year

Song of the year

Song Video Director



Non-Film (Devotional/ Folk/ Ghazal/ Jazz/Rock/ Pop/ Hiphop)

Best Background score

Music Producer

Lyricist of the year

Music composer of the year

Song Video Director

Album of the year

Best Non-Film song of the year



Rising Stars In The Music Industry

Upcoming Vocalist of the year

Upcoming Indie band of the year

Song with the most innovative lyrics