Casting Director Shadman Khan sees Unlock 2.0 as a 'Ray of Hope' for aspiring actors!

MUMBAI: Due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra the government had to impose lockdown-type restrictions due to which most of the production houses had started shooting outside Mumbai. Finally, around two months of strict restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, things have been started getting back to normal again with Unlock 2.0.
Renowned Casting Director Shadman Khan who is the man behind the marvellous casting of shows like Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Kaha Hum Kaha Tum (Star Plus), Molkki (Colors TV) and many more, see unlock phase as a ‘Ray of Hope’ for budding and aspiring actors. As per Shadman, it’s a golden opportunity for many people who want to pursue their career in the field of acting.
Khan says “Shooting of few shows have been started in Mumbai and those who are already shooting outdoor, they are planning to come back and start shooting in Mumbai after 15th June 2021 because only Bubble shoots are allowed here as of now and that too till 5 PM only. In the last two months, few television shows went off-air and a lot of shows are planning to go off-air soon. But the good news is that new shows are also in pipeline. Due to the pandemic, production houses these days don’t have a high budget to make a show so they are planning to go budget-friendly. Hence, a golden chance for budding actors to get an opportunity of lifetime.”
