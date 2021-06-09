Singer and flautist Paras Nath’s new composition ‘Inimitable Love’ is healing, energising, reflective and rewarding in many ways

MUMBAI: The next time you are upset, sad or angry, instead of calling your friend and complaining about what is wrong, try listening to ‘Inimitable Love’

Link - https://youtu.be/rrG5SuZauD0

“Inimitable Love’ has a unique way of eliciting soothing feelings of joy, inspiration and awe. So the next time you find yourself wound up in a ball of stress, take a deep breath and play Inimitable Love” says Paras Nath

Melody composed, arranged and performed by- American oriental flute and Indian bamboo flute by Paras Nath, Song mixed and mastered by- Manivannan Anandan, Music Producer by Anil Dhumal and Swaranjay Dhumal, Violin and Viola by Mumbai Live Strings.

Shot by - Neel Salekar, Drone - Viraj Kute, Assistant- Aditya Desai, Video Edited- Chetan Sharma.