Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat.

MUMBAI: Shot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah and Aastha.
"The song was shot in Jaisalmer during the pandemic last year, with all necessary protocols and regulations. It was quite a thing to shoot this video but I'm sure the audience is in for a big visual treat," Aastha said.
Aastha has collaborated with Badshah on several hits including "DJ waley babu" and "Proper patola". She shared her experience of working with the rapper once again.
"We recorded the song a couple of months back. I was quite fascinated to see Badshah Bhai writing the lyrics on our flight together. Sitting right next to him, we decided to record few lines on the phone and then I remotely recorded the entire song. Honestly, I admire his way of working and it was super fun working on this track," Aastha said.
"The song is super sexy filled with high energy. I got to experiment a-lot with the vocal range and different and new from kind of music I usually work on. I'm sure the audience will cheer up listening to this song as its very unique and new," she added.
(Source: IANS)
