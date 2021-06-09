For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Jun 2021 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Jason Derulo: When Will Smith says something, you want to make sure you're listening

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has opened up about his friendship with Hollywood star Will Smith. He says Smith gives life advice and that being able to have someone you look up to is great.

"Being able to have someone that you look up to is great. I think there's nothing like it. When Will Smith says something, you want to make sure that you're listening. He gives life advice. I take that and put it right. I grew up watching him," said Derulo, on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"He's been able to accomplish in different genres. It's really unbelievable to have a friend that I can learn from all the time. We met on the basketball court," the singer added.

Derulo reminisces about his time with Smith. "He had these little shorts on his high socks. I remember, we needed one more player, and I was like, I'll take the old guy. He ended up being this crazy basketball player. He started to mentor me as a basketball player because that previous year, I didn't make my basketball team. I asked if he would help me with my basketball and he was just in law school at the time," he said.

"He would just help me with my basketball, that's what it was at that time. Then, at one point, he tried to act. He had all these connections and he had little songs," Derulo recalled.

He said that today they have a "lustrous empire" together.

"We flew out to New York to meet all of his connections. Door after door were shutting off but we kept at it. We learned together and we continued to build. You know what we have today, 13 businesses and a lustrous empire," Derulo concluded on Barrymore' show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jason Durelo music Will Smith
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2021

Singer and flautist Paras Nath’s new composition ‘Inimitable Love’ is healing, energising, reflective and rewarding in many ways

MUMBAI: The next time you are upset, sad or angry, instead of calling your friend and complaining about what is wrong, try listening to ‘Inimitable Love’ Link - https://youtu.be/rrG5SuZauD0

read more
News | 09 Jun 2021

Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat.

MUMBAI: Shot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah and Aastha.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2021

Badshah: Only wanted Jacqueline Fernandes to be a part of track 'Paani Paani'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Badshah says he only wanted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to be a part of his latest track Paani Paani.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary sports a unique tattoo in his recently released Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has been in the news for all the right reasons. Right from his film, The Wife to his commendable relief work, including the Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation launch, for COVID victims and now his song, Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, Gurmeet surely has created waves in the industry.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

Beyoncé's mom gives details on singer battling social anxiety

MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gurmeet Choudhary sports a unique tattoo in his recently released Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has been in the news for all the right reasons. Right from his film, The Wife to his commendable relief work, including the...read more

2
Badshah: Only wanted Jacqueline Fernandes to be a part of track 'Paani Paani'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Badshah says he only wanted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to be a part of his latest track Paani Paani. Talking about...read more

3
Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat.

MUMBAI: Shot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah and Aastha. "The song was shot in...read more

4
Singer and flautist Paras Nath’s new composition ‘Inimitable Love’ is healing, energising, reflective and rewarding in many ways

MUMBAI: The next time you are upset, sad or angry, instead of calling your friend and complaining about what is wrong, try listening to ‘Inimitable...read more

5
All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games