For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Jun 2021 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah: Only wanted Jacqueline Fernandes to be a part of track 'Paani Paani'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Badshah says he only wanted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to be a part of his latest track Paani Paani.

Talking about the song, Badshah, who previously collaborated with the actress in the song "Genda Phool", said: "The process of making Paani Paani and shooting it was a beautiful journey.

"When Aastha (Gill) and I recorded the song, we knew that we had something unique in our hands and I only wanted Jacqueline to be a part of it."

The song is set in the city of Jaisalmer. The peppy track has been written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha Gill.

He added: "We shot it in the beautiful desert landscape and the video looks stunning. The sound of the song is different -- we have used folk instruments, and (a) local dance form that gives this a fresh look and feel."

Talking about featuring in the number, Jacqueline said: "When Badshah reached out to me for Paani Paani, I instantly said yes because I was sure that this was going to be a banger of a track."

The actress shared that she loves her distinct looks in the song.

"We shot amongst a starkly stunning desert landscape and the result is a stunning music video," Jacqueline said.

Having collaborated with Badshah for multiple chartbusters, Aastha said that she has always looked forward to collaborating with the rapper and called "Paani Paani" as one of their best works.

She added: "Badshah, Jacqueline, and I had a great time shooting this song. I am eagerly waiting for everyone to see this song and look at the hard work we have put in this peppy number!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Jacqueline Fernandes music
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2021

Singer and flautist Paras Nath’s new composition ‘Inimitable Love’ is healing, energising, reflective and rewarding in many ways

MUMBAI: The next time you are upset, sad or angry, instead of calling your friend and complaining about what is wrong, try listening to ‘Inimitable Love’ Link - https://youtu.be/rrG5SuZauD0

read more
News | 09 Jun 2021

Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat.

MUMBAI: Shot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah and Aastha.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2021

Jason Derulo: When Will Smith says something, you want to make sure you're listening

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has opened up about his friendship with Hollywood star Will Smith. He says Smith gives life advice and that being able to have someone you look up to is great.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary sports a unique tattoo in his recently released Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has been in the news for all the right reasons. Right from his film, The Wife to his commendable relief work, including the Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation launch, for COVID victims and now his song, Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, Gurmeet surely has created waves in the industry.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

Beyoncé's mom gives details on singer battling social anxiety

MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gurmeet Choudhary sports a unique tattoo in his recently released Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary has been in the news for all the right reasons. Right from his film, The Wife to his commendable relief work, including the...read more

2
Singer Aastha Gill promises fans that the video of her upcoming song "Paani paani" will be a big visual treat.

MUMBAI: Shot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the video features Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah and Aastha. "The song was shot in...read more

3
Singer and flautist Paras Nath’s new composition ‘Inimitable Love’ is healing, energising, reflective and rewarding in many ways

MUMBAI: The next time you are upset, sad or angry, instead of calling your friend and complaining about what is wrong, try listening to ‘Inimitable...read more

4
All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.read more

5
5 incredible moments from Linkin Park’s illustrious career that capture their 25-year legacy in rock

Any millennial can attest to the fact that Numb by Linkin Park was the perfect soundtrack to accompany their teenage angst. Be it expressive lyrics...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games