Upcoming singer Donna Debroy releases her debut single “Without You” on Springboard Records

MUMBAI: Young singer songwriter, Donna engages with the listeners on the theme of unrequited love. A love that not only heals but replenishes and gives hope to a broken soul. The new record is available through her parent label, Springboard Records.

Donna is a singer-songwriter from Pune, India. Even the child in her knew her calling and thus, Donna has been writing and composing music since she was 9 years old. She quickly went on to win several visual and performance arts competitions in her teenage years. She brings Pop Music to the stage with experimental influences from other genres. With an insatiable interest in melodies and songwriting, Donna is keen to become a Pop Hit Machine. She strongly values storytelling, through which she speaks of her experiences with love in her songs.

The music video highlights the unrequited love which hurts; takes the lover on a quest where the goal is unachievable. To love and be loved back is a union of hearts above all but love not reciprocated back nevertheless does not deny the lover the experience of love, the desire to love, be the lover's best friend and to heal of all past wounds. Without You is a confession from one lover to the other that reminisces the moments shared between the two souls. A promise to always reciprocate; to heal the other’s heart, strengthen the spirit and grow together as one of them is desirous of a future together.

Speaking on the release, Donna commented, “My debut single takes from emotions I have

experienced. Love is a beautiful feeling and always nourishes, whether reciprocated or not. The strength it gives, uplifts the other and am sure this song will reinforce the audiences' faith in love! I am very grateful to Ashish Manchanda and the team at Springboard Records to give a platform to my creativity and an interface with the audiences across the world. “

“All we have is now” is a philosophy the artist lives by as she believes in the power of “Now” and to Live in the Present truly takes care of all that is yet to come. Donna is a powerhouse of positive vibes and this song is just the beginning !

