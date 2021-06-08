Silky collabs with Bissett on hit single ‘Every Single Time’

MUMBAI: UK MC Silky is the latest artist to give his twist on Bissett’s smash ‘Every Single Time’, out 4th June on Polydor.

On his exhilarating version of ‘Every Single Time’, Silky’s slick lyrical prowess and rapid-fire MC ability proves the perfect match for the track’s high-energy house production. It follows a similarly infectious remix from UK DJ and producer Jess Bays, while the hit original has racked up over 6 million Spotify streams! Accompanying the fresh version of the hit record is also a glamorous official video in a truly signature Silky style. Ostentatious and lavish outfits from an array of dancers along with the suave Silky create the perfect party atmosphere to match the track.

Plying his trade in the Irish club scene since the tender age of 14, Bissett has DJ’d across the country and beyond, performing at Mass Festival, The Grand Social, SIN and many more. On the production front, he has released a steady stream of dancefloor heat over the past few years, on labels such as Sinister Sounds, 13 Records and Let There Be House before finding his home on Universal owned Polydor. More recently he was handpicked to become the training camp DJ of UFC icon and fellow Dubliner Conor McGregor.

Silky has built a reputation around an impressive catalogue of releases and a long list of club and festival appearances. The London-born artist kicked off the new year with ‘Levels Freestyle’, which followed 2020’s ‘Flight Mode’, a collaborative hit with Tom Zanetti that has since racked up 10m Spotify streams. Most recently he dropped his own remix of ‘Playing Games’ featuring UK talents Jaykae & French The Kid.

Silky’s unrivalled MC talents bring a rousing new energy to a track that’s quickly becoming one of the dance tracks of summer 2021.