Sachet & Parampara, Instagram’s latest sensations are now working on the music album of Adipurush and we can’t be more excited !

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara Tandon have surely been creating a stir in the lockdown. Right from composing soulful music to crooning to superhit songs, the two have kept their fans entertained throughout.

If you’re one who uses Instagram, you would surely have seen the sensational duo’s music videos garnering millions of views from their fans and the audience. The young music composers have also catapulted into the ‘million followers’ league on Instagram purely based on their astounding talent and winning several hearts as they go along!

With superhit song reels such as Meera Ke Prabhu and Shiv Tandav Strotam X Har Har Shiv Shankar, the smashing singers have created a much coveted niche in the space of devotional music, making it healing for the audience to listen to during these stressful times. So what’s in store for all the Sachet-Parampara fans now ? Word has it that the duo are currently brainstorming on their upcoming project, the exciting music album of the film Adipurush! The duo are on board to compose the music for the film and it leaves us waiting with bated breath on a sneak peek of the Adipurush album! Incidentally, this will be the second time they are working on a film with the superstar Prabhas, after the hit film Saaho.

Amazing content, soulful and healing music and unparalleled talent, Sachet & Parampara surely have us all in a tizzy wondering what’s in store with their next, the Adipurush album!