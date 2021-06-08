Havoc & Lawn drop sunkissed new single 'Girls Come By'

MUMBAI: Rising Italian duo Havoc & Lawn have unveiled their new single ‘Girls Come By’, out 4th June on Selected.

Continuing with their prolific run of first-rate studio output, ‘Girls Come By’ sees the Reggio Emilia-based twosome combine bouncing rhythms, shimmering synths and hypnotic male vocals - delivering an emotive and energetic deep house weapon just in time for summer.

It marks their debut release on Selected, an esteemed imprint that has racked up over 1.8 billion YouTube plays across its sprawling back catalogue. The label’s main focus is artist development and the establishment of Selected artists as powerful players in the global music scene.

Two of the most exciting young producers in European dance music, Riccardo Mamoli and Simone Prati burst onto the scene back in 2015 with the birth of their house project Havoc & Lawn. The hotly-tipped duo have since enjoyed a slew of critically acclaimed releases, on tastemaker Defected, Nervous, Ultra and Mother Recordings.

More recently they linked up with UK DJ and producer Kideko on collaborative single ‘Better Move’, a track that has racked up over 200,000 Spotify streams in less than three months, and remixed ‘Shadows Of Desire’ by fellow Italian artist Alessandro Martire.

Brimming with sunkissed dancefloor energy, ‘Girls Come By’ is primed to become one of the dance tracks of summer 2021.