H33RA shines over thumping 808s and shimmering hi-hats on his seductive new single 'Sober'

MUMBAI: You may not be familiar with the name 'H33RA' yet, however the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked with heavy hitters such as “Power” star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK before so much as a first release. Boasting a certain vocal prowess, co-signed by none other than songstress Kehlani herself, the UK native returns with 'Sober' - taken from forthcoming sophomore EP: 'Virgo II'.

“So many drugs but I wanna do you” - with an audacious opening line, H33RA turns up the heat straight off the bat, chasing a high in the form of a love interest. 'Sober' is sultry and seductive, laced with many a metaphor and innuendo, it makes for a truly self-indulgent listening experience.

Offering catchy cadences, playful, effervescent flows and a hook line as follows: “I don't wanna be sober yeah / Don’t want this sh*t to be over”, H33RA shines over thumping 808s and shimmering hi-hats as the track reaches a crescendo. Coloured with Latin samples, accomplished instrumentation and percussion, he is still able to establish a feeling of simplicity, showcasing his versatility in sound and style via his array of influences.

With nuances likened to the sound of Latin Trap and artists such as Bad Bunny, you’ll feel like you already know and love this latest offering from the multi-faceted talent.

Produced by the man himself, as part of the 'Virgo II' campaign, this record follows H33RA’s critically-acclaimed debut 'VIRGO' EP, independently amassing over 250,000 streams/views at such an early stage in his career.

Fans of The Weeknd, ZAYN & Bryson Tiller should be excited as the future is bright for new kid H33RA - an undeniable superstar in waiting.