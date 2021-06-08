For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Jun 2021 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Linton unveils heartfelt official video for new single 'Best Part'

MUMBAI: UK artist Chris Linton has dropped the powerfully cinematic official video for his new single ‘Best Part’, out now.

Punctuated by images of stunning scenery, the heart-wrenching official video for ‘Best Part’ is a bold, powerful depiction of a modern relationship - a perfect match for the emotion-drenched vibes of the track itself. The powerful video scenes were captured in multiple locations across Worbarrow Bay in Dorset, as well as London’s Trellick Tower & Bertie Blossoms Bar.

“For the video story I tried to capture moments that are relatable to all couples... no matter what colour, gender or cultural background we are,” director Kristy May Currie explains. “No relationship is perfect… we can fall into unhealthy habits and traps that are damaging to the ones we love. A relationship can appear beautiful on the outside - especially when love is obsessive.

She continues: “But the undertones of our behaviour can be destructive, controlling or unkind - the jealousy, the insecurity, the neediness, the rage, the selfish self - absorbed (narcissistic) ways. These habits are portrayed in the video. We can become trapped in circumstance and companionship and think we are happy and content, when inside we just want to ‘walk away.’”

Propelled by massive success in the gaming world, Chris Linton is an esteemed singer-songwriter with over 245 million Spotify streams and has had his music used in over 4 million Youtube videos. With new material in the pipeline, recent co-writes with the likes of Sleepwlkrs, Louis Mattrs (G-Eazy, SG Lewis, Maisie Peters), Hayla (Example, Wilkinson) and an upcoming session with Gabrielle Aplin are helping Chris redefine his sound.

The stunning official video for ‘Best Part’ ideally complements the mood of the track.

Tags
Singer music
Related news
News | 08 Jun 2021

Beyoncé's mom gives details on singer battling social anxiety

MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

H33RA shines over thumping 808s and shimmering hi-hats on his seductive new single 'Sober'

MUMBAI: You may not be familiar with the name 'H33RA' yet, however the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked with heavy hitters such as “Power” star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK before so much as a first release.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

5 incredible moments from Linkin Park’s illustrious career that capture their 25-year legacy in rock

Any millennial can attest to the fact that Numb by Linkin Park was the perfect soundtrack to accompany their teenage angst.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

Havoc & Lawn drop sunkissed new single 'Girls Come By'

MUMBAI: Rising Italian duo Havoc & Lawn have unveiled their new single ‘Girls Come By’, out 4th June on Selected.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal come together for ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh & Kaashish Vohra!

MUMBAI: After delivering several blockbuster songs like ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Taaron Ke Sheher’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui’ together, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal...read more

2
All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.read more

3
Silky collabs with Bissett on hit single ‘Every Single Time’

MUMBAI: UK MC Silky is the latest artist to give his twist on Bissett’s smash ‘Every Single Time’, out 4th June on Polydor.read more

4
Velvet Vibes presents “Hate The Way” features Rameet Sandhu and Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes a newly launched independent music label released its new song “Hate The Way”. The song, crooned by Rameet Sandhu feat Denny...read more

5
Sachet & Parampara, Instagram’s latest sensations are now working on the music album of Adipurush and we can’t be more excited !

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara Tandon have surely been creating a stir in the lockdown. Right from composing soulful music to crooning to superhit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games