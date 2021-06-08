For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Jun 2021 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal come together for ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh & Kaashish Vohra!

MUMBAI: After delivering several blockbuster songs like ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Taaron Ke Sheher’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui’ together, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are out with another love song titled ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ composed by Meet Bros.

Shot in the breathtaking locales of Dehradun and Mussorie, the music video of ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra, narrates an interesting story that will leave audiences with a sense of hope.

Talking about the song says Jubin Nautiyal, “Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka is a beautiful blend of soulful melody and hard-hitting lyrics. At its core, it’s innocent, pure and has an old-world charm to it.”

Add the Meet Bros, "The melody in this track just flows with the lyrics. It's very catchy and will transport you to a different time and place."

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka is an easy-listening track. Jubin Nautiyal once again elevates Manoj Muntashir's lyrics and Meet Bros' composition to the next level. The music video too has an interesting story that reflects the mood of the song."

Says Gurmeet Choudhary, “I was very excited to be part of this soulful love song. With Bhushan Kumar's musical sensibility and Jubin Nautiyal's voice, you can never go wrong. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

Says Sherine Singh, "It was the most wonderful experience shooting for this track. I was excited to be part of a T-Series song by Jubin Nautiyal and even more so since we shot at such beautiful locations."

Adds Kaashish Vohra, "I'm so happy to be a part of this song that narrates a heartwarming story. The experience has been incredible."

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’. Composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the song of unrequited love and broken promises stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh, Kaashish Vohra and Altamash Faraz and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Bhushan Kumar Jubin Nautiyal Gurmeet Choudhary Youtube T-Series
Related news
News | 08 Jun 2021

Havoc & Lawn drop sunkissed new single 'Girls Come By'

MUMBAI: Rising Italian duo Havoc & Lawn have unveiled their new single ‘Girls Come By’, out 4th June on Selected.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary shot nonstop for 23 hours for his single ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series!

MUMBAI: The most celebrated artist in recent times, Jubin Nautiyal will be releasing his next single soon titled ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

New Age band PA System release their fourth track "Didn't Mean A Thing" from their highly anticipated album "Strangers Down The Hall"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their fourth single “Didn’t Mean A Thing” from their album Strangers Down The Hall. They started off by releasing their hugely hit single “Black and Blue” In February 2021.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested over alleged murder of wife

MUMBAI: YouTube artiste Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal's death. The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Pranati Rai Prakash's song "Gabru" crossed 1 million views, shares an appreciation post for fans

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” alongside TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali has crossed 1 million views on YouTube and the actress is delighted with the response on her video.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

top# 5 articles

1
All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.read more

2
Silky collabs with Bissett on hit single ‘Every Single Time’

MUMBAI: UK MC Silky is the latest artist to give his twist on Bissett’s smash ‘Every Single Time’, out 4th June on Polydor.read more

3
Velvet Vibes presents “Hate The Way” features Rameet Sandhu and Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes a newly launched independent music label released its new song “Hate The Way”. The song, crooned by Rameet Sandhu feat Denny...read more

4
5 incredible moments from Linkin Park’s illustrious career that capture their 25-year legacy in rock

Any millennial can attest to the fact that Numb by Linkin Park was the perfect soundtrack to accompany their teenage angst. Be it expressive lyrics...read more

5
Beyoncé's mom gives details on singer battling social anxiety

MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love. The Hollywood power couple was spotted on the sidelines at the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games