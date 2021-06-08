Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal come together for ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh & Kaashish Vohra!

MUMBAI: After delivering several blockbuster songs like ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Taaron Ke Sheher’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui’ together, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are out with another love song titled ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ composed by Meet Bros.

Shot in the breathtaking locales of Dehradun and Mussorie, the music video of ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra, narrates an interesting story that will leave audiences with a sense of hope.

Talking about the song says Jubin Nautiyal, “Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka is a beautiful blend of soulful melody and hard-hitting lyrics. At its core, it’s innocent, pure and has an old-world charm to it.”

Add the Meet Bros, "The melody in this track just flows with the lyrics. It's very catchy and will transport you to a different time and place."

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka is an easy-listening track. Jubin Nautiyal once again elevates Manoj Muntashir's lyrics and Meet Bros' composition to the next level. The music video too has an interesting story that reflects the mood of the song."

Says Gurmeet Choudhary, “I was very excited to be part of this soulful love song. With Bhushan Kumar's musical sensibility and Jubin Nautiyal's voice, you can never go wrong. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

Says Sherine Singh, "It was the most wonderful experience shooting for this track. I was excited to be part of a T-Series song by Jubin Nautiyal and even more so since we shot at such beautiful locations."

Adds Kaashish Vohra, "I'm so happy to be a part of this song that narrates a heartwarming story. The experience has been incredible."

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’. Composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the song of unrequited love and broken promises stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh, Kaashish Vohra and Altamash Faraz and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.