Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal come together for ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh & Kaashish Vohra!

MUMBAI: After delivering several blockbuster songs like ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Taaron Ke Sheher’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui’ together, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are out with another love song titled ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ composed by Meet Bros.
Shot in the breathtaking locales of Dehradun and Mussorie, the music video of ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra, narrates an interesting story that will leave audiences with a sense of hope.
Talking about the song says Jubin Nautiyal, “Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka is a beautiful blend of soulful melody and hard-hitting lyrics. At its core, it’s innocent, pure and has an old-world charm to it.”
Add the Meet Bros, "The melody in this track just flows with the lyrics. It's very catchy and will transport you to a different time and place."
Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka is an easy-listening track. Jubin Nautiyal once again elevates Manoj Muntashir's lyrics and Meet Bros' composition to the next level. The music video too has an interesting story that reflects the mood of the song."
Says Gurmeet Choudhary, “I was very excited to be part of this soulful love song. With Bhushan Kumar's musical sensibility and Jubin Nautiyal's voice, you can never go wrong. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as I enjoyed filming it.”
Says Sherine Singh, "It was the most wonderful experience shooting for this track. I was excited to be part of a T-Series song by Jubin Nautiyal and even more so since we shot at such beautiful locations."
Adds Kaashish Vohra, "I'm so happy to be a part of this song that narrates a heartwarming story. The experience has been incredible."
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’. Composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the song of unrequited love and broken promises stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh, Kaashish Vohra and Altamash Faraz and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more
MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.read more
MUMBAI: UK MC Silky is the latest artist to give his twist on Bissett’s smash ‘Every Single Time’, out 4th June on Polydor.read more
MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes a newly launched independent music label released its new song “Hate The Way”. The song, crooned by Rameet Sandhu feat Denny...read more
Any millennial can attest to the fact that Numb by Linkin Park was the perfect soundtrack to accompany their teenage angst. Be it expressive lyrics...read more
MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love. The Hollywood power couple was spotted on the sidelines at the...read more