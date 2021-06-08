For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Jun 2021 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.

The singer and the model are going their separate ways, 10 months after announcing their engagement. Liam, 27, revealed his split from Maya, 20, on the latest episode of Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.
When asked if he's single, the One Direction star confirmed "I am indeed." Liam, who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, added, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."
"That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he continued. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

Liam went on to note that he feels "better" out of the relationship and although it didn't feel "good" to end things, it "had to happen."
While Maya has yet to address their split, Liam also shared on the podcast that the decision was the "best for both of us."

It's been almost a year since Liam and Maya confirmed their engagement. After she was spotted out wearing a gorgeous diamond ring, Liam's rep confirmed to E! News that the stars were set to tie the knot. However, it seems as though things changed amid lockdown.
As fans may recall, the duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2019 when they were spotted holding hands at London's Heathrow Airport. "They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"

https://youtu.be/TovCz1Qh_24

Tags
Liam Payne Maya Henry music Singer
Related news
News | 08 Jun 2021

Beyoncé's mom gives details on singer battling social anxiety

MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

H33RA shines over thumping 808s and shimmering hi-hats on his seductive new single 'Sober'

MUMBAI: You may not be familiar with the name 'H33RA' yet, however the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked with heavy hitters such as “Power” star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK before so much as a first release.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

5 incredible moments from Linkin Park’s illustrious career that capture their 25-year legacy in rock

Any millennial can attest to the fact that Numb by Linkin Park was the perfect soundtrack to accompany their teenage angst.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

Havoc & Lawn drop sunkissed new single 'Girls Come By'

MUMBAI: Rising Italian duo Havoc & Lawn have unveiled their new single ‘Girls Come By’, out 4th June on Selected.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

Chris Linton unveils heartfelt official video for new single 'Best Part'

MUMBAI: UK artist Chris Linton has dropped the powerfully cinematic official video for his new single ‘Best Part’, out now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify signs an exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

MUMBAI: Continuing its investment in India’s fast growing creator ecosystem, Spotify has signed aread more

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

top# 5 articles

1
Silky collabs with Bissett on hit single ‘Every Single Time’

MUMBAI: UK MC Silky is the latest artist to give his twist on Bissett’s smash ‘Every Single Time’, out 4th June on Polydor.read more

2
Velvet Vibes presents “Hate The Way” features Rameet Sandhu and Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes a newly launched independent music label released its new song “Hate The Way”. The song, crooned by Rameet Sandhu feat Denny...read more

3
Sachet & Parampara, Instagram’s latest sensations are now working on the music album of Adipurush and we can’t be more excited !

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara Tandon have surely been creating a stir in the lockdown. Right from composing soulful music to crooning to superhit...read more

4
5 incredible moments from Linkin Park’s illustrious career that capture their 25-year legacy in rock

Any millennial can attest to the fact that Numb by Linkin Park was the perfect soundtrack to accompany their teenage angst. Be it expressive lyrics...read more

5
Beyoncé's mom gives details on singer battling social anxiety

MUMBAI: Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love. The Hollywood power couple was spotted on the sidelines at the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games