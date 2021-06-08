All you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s breakup

MUMBAI: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.
The singer and the model are going their separate ways, 10 months after announcing their engagement. Liam, 27, revealed his split from Maya, 20, on the latest episode of Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.
When asked if he's single, the One Direction star confirmed "I am indeed." Liam, who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, added, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."
"That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he continued. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."
Liam went on to note that he feels "better" out of the relationship and although it didn't feel "good" to end things, it "had to happen."
While Maya has yet to address their split, Liam also shared on the podcast that the decision was the "best for both of us."
It's been almost a year since Liam and Maya confirmed their engagement. After she was spotted out wearing a gorgeous diamond ring, Liam's rep confirmed to E! News that the stars were set to tie the knot. However, it seems as though things changed amid lockdown.
As fans may recall, the duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2019 when they were spotted holding hands at London's Heathrow Airport. "They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"
