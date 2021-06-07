For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jun 2021 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya releases the the First look of his new album - Surroor 2021

MUMBAI: The super hit machine rockstar, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release his new album Surroor 2021 and his first teaser poster will feature his iconic cap and mic. Himesh with this album is also launching his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and the first look and first song of Surroor 2021 will be out soon!

Himesh's first studio album Aap Ka Surroor as per media reports sold 55 million copies and was the 2nd largest selling album in the world after Michael Jackson’s album Thriller which sold 65 million copies.

Himesh had launched Deepika Padukone in his earlier album so it will be interesting to know who is the ‘Surroor girl’ time. The first song has been shot on a grand scale and the song will be a timeless melody which will feature Himesh in his iconic cap avtaar with a new girl whose name will be disclosed soon.

Himesh has given hundreds of blockbuster songs to the audience and has also performed live with a packed audience time and again in the biggest stadiums all over the world including London’s Wembley stadium and the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam. He is very excited about the entire concept of the album and him coming back again in his iconic cap look by public demand! Fans all over the world have been asking Himesh to come back with his new songs in his cap avatar and Himesh has taken creative time to curate this album till he was fully satisfied with every song and the videos.

The first song releases soon and Himesh said "I have been composing songs for my music label since a very long time and now the wait is over and I’m full satisfied with the content I’m going to come out with! Whether it’s my own album songs sung by me or the other melodies that I have composed for other singers are beautiful songs which are timeless and will bring melody back in a big way in an era which is full of recreation only. Even the videos being planned for other the singers are very unique and grand and they will bring out the essence of the artist completely. My music label will be for all the real music lovers and they will get to hear music which gives them relief and becomes a stress buster in today’s testing times because good music is the biggest healer".

